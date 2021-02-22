PREP FB ROUNDUP: EastMont notches victory over Covington; Grayson wins on road

CHRISTIANSBURG -- Adam Bahnken rushed for a first-quarter touchdown and intercepted two passes in the fourth quarter to help Eastern Montgomery hang on for a 21-14 Pioneer District victory Monday night over Covington in a game played at Christiansburg High School.

Kobe Phoenix recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff for Eastern Montgomery, which parlayed it into an 18-yard touchdown run by Darion Moore.

Covington quarterback Simon Gibson found Skyler Barnett with a 14-yard touchdown pass just before halftime, but Seth Burleson restored the Mustangs' two-score lead with a 5-yard TD run early in the third quarter.

Shaun Smith had a 7-yard TD late in the third quarter, but Bahknen's two interceptions in the final frame sealed the victory.

Eli Brown led EastMont with 106 yards rushing on 14 carries, while Gibson threw for 155 yards and a score for the Cougars.

Covington;0;7;7;0;--;14

Eastern Montgomery;13;0;8;0;--;21

EM -- Moore 18 run (kick blocked)

EM -- Bahnken 3 run (Underwood kick)

Cov -- Barnett 14 pass from Gibson (Tacy kick)