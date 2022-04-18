Prep Notebook: Blacksburg's tennis program awash in young talent

Blacksburg High School's tennis program is reaping the benefit of having another star player with a parent who coaches at Virginia Tech.

Frank Thompson, whose father, Jim, is the Tech men's head coach, won VHSL Class 4 boys singles championships as a freshman and sophomore at Blacksburg in 2018 and 2019.

Now meet Kirsten Woods.

The Blacksburg ninth-grader is the daughter of Tech women's coach Terry Ann Zawacki-Holdren, who is in her 19th season in charge of the Hokies' program.

Woods' father, Bill Woods, is head head tennis professional at Blacksburg Country Club.

Woods is listed as the No. 3 girls player Virginia in the graduating class of 2025 and is rated a five-star recruit by the Tennis Recruiting Network.

She made the round of 32 in a USTA 14-under national tournament in Arizona in May.

"She plays the best [girls] tennis I've seen as a coach, in this area," Blacksburg girls coach Scott Whyte said.

"She just blows by everyone with her power at the high school level. She can definitely come in [to the net], and when she does she has good touch."

While junior tennis primarily is an individual sport, Whyte said the precocious freshman has embraced the team aspect on the high school level.

"She really wanted that team experience," Whyte said. "She's been team-first ever since joining us. A lot of players when at that level if they do play high school tennis just show up for matches without being part of the team.

"She hasn't been like that. She's been at every practice. She's been super helpful to the other players on the team."

One of those players is Raya Freeborn, the lone senior on the team.

Freeborn was the Region 4D singles runner-up to Megan Knight of E.C. Glass in 2021 and was Blacksburg's No. 1 player until Woods arrived on the scene.

"If she was at [Number] 1, I wouldn't be surprised if she won the region title," Whyte said.

"Raya's gone from being the best player on the team to all of a sudden having someone better than her. She's known about Kirsten for a long time. She knew she was going to be bumped down.

"Raya's done great. She is our leader. I let them play it out in practice. Once that result became official, she jumped in head first. She's been nothing but positive."

Blacksburg is 5-0 with freshmen playing in the No. 1, No. 3 and No. 6 spots in the lineup. The Bruins also have a highly touted eighth-grader waiting in the wings.

The Bruins could get a test next Monday at E.C. Glass. Whyte has his eye on Glass and Western Albemarle as challengers for the region title.

Blacksburg won the 4D championship last spring before falling 5-3 to Loudoun Valley.

Fleming's Jones wins long jump in Tennessee

William Fleming's Micah Jones continued his strong start in the 2022 outdoor track and field season Saturday by winning the boys long jump in the Volunteer Track Classic in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Jones recorded a Timesland season-best of 23 feet 6 3/4 inches as part of a strong overall meet at the University of Tennessee's Tom Black Track.

The Fleming senior placed second in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.62 seconds and was third in the 100 meters at 10.55. He also ran a leg on the Colonels' 400 relay team that placed fifth in 43.27.

Fleming's relay team is looking up at Salem (42.76) and Patrick Henry (42.98), which both cracked 43 seconds in the Terrier Team Challenge on Saturday at William Byrd.

Coming up on Jones' radar are the Golden Eagle Invitational on Saturday at Staunton River High School and the prestigious Penn Relays on April 29 in Philadelphia where he will compete in the high school long jump.

Jones, who overcame a season-ending injury in the 2021 football season remains undecided about his college plans.

"He's getting stuff from the lower-level [Division I schools] and the [Historically Black Colleges and Universities]," Fleming coach Robert Vineyard said. "He wants to go to an HBCU. He's just undecided."

Freshman Malachi Coleman placed third in the 300 hurdles in Knoxville at 41.07 seconds.

North Cross boys lax has key game Thursday

Despite the loss of 10 seniors from its 2021 VISAA state championship team, North Cross has picked up where it left off in the boys lacrosse season.

The Raiders, ranked No. 1 in the latest VISAA Division II poll, are 8-1 heading into Tuesday's game at Covenant.

That will be followed by a Thursday game at Collegiate School in Richmond against No. 2 Nansemond-Suffolk, which could be a preview of next month's state final.

Thursday's winner likely will be the No. 1 seed in the state tournament. The No. 1 seed will have home field advantage throughout the tourney because all parties could not agree on potential neutral sites.

"At our meeting back in the fall ... we couldn't make up our mind what was neutral," North Cross coach Chris Pollock said. "Hopefully next year we can get back to Randolph-Macon."

North Cross' lone loss was 11-2 at Blue Ridge School, which is coached by former University of Virginia coach Dom Starsia.

Blue Ridge was bent on avenging its loss to North Cross in the 2021 Virginia Independent Conference final, the only victory by the Raiders over the Barons in school history.

Bent on revenge this time, Blue Ridge jumped to an 8-0 lead after one quarter.

"Starsia wasn't losing two in a row to me," Pollock said. "They're back open for business."

Goalie Hayden Burns and attack/midfield Zane Ratliff are North Cross' senior leaders.

Pollock said Burns is headed to Division III Centre (Ky.), while Ratliff will play at Division II Anderson (S.C.). Fellow senior Spencer Brown is headed to Roanoke College to play soccer.

Juniors Zach Morgan, Will Hoff and Ian Cann have major roles along with a Salem transfers Joe Mason and Ashton Cornett.

"I wouldn't say we reloaded," Pollock said. "It's mostly guys who were on the team last year that didn't get a lot of playing time."

Franklin County basking in sun at Myrtle Beach

Franklin County's baseball team will play four games this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Eagles face Hedgesville (S.C.) at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by games against North Lincoln (N.C.) Wednesday, Elyria (Ohio) Thursday and Midview (Ohio) Friday.

Franklin County is 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the Blue Ridge District.

