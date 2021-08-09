Prep Notebook: Metro Invitational has a new look and new name for 2021 high school golf season

The event has a wider net and a shorter window.
It has a new name.
After the 2020 golf tournament was canceled because of COVID-19, a reconfigured Metro Invitational is scheduled Tuesday for a 10 a.m. shotgun start at Botetourt Golf & Swim Club.
Formerly known as the Bob McLelland Metro Invitational, the high school event is now called the Botetourt Metro Invitational.
The tournament has been shortened from 36 to 18 holes, and it is operated by Botetourt head professional Jeff Sprinkel.
“I’m going to run one of the better high school events anywhere in this part of the state,” Sprinkel pledged.
In recent years, the tournament has included Roanoke Valley schools with a sprinkling of teams from the New River Valley.
Sprinkel plans to invite 20 teams and eight other individual players annually.
This year’s field includes 13 schools — Blacksburg, Cave Spring, Franklin County, Giles, Glenvar, Hidden Valley, James River, Jefferson Forest, Lord Botetourt, Northside, Patrick Henry, Salem, William Byrd — as Sprinkel said he got a late start connecting with athletic directors and golf coaches.
“Being the first year, we had to put the stuff out over the summer, and all the schools weren’t in session,” he said. “The Roanoke Valley teams will always be invited. We’re just going to open it up as an invitational.
“I’m going to invite the best teams I can find every year. I want it to be very competitive. I’m going to do it every year, and I’m going to do it at Botetourt every year.”
In its early years, the tournament was under the purview of the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame.
Former William Byrd golf coach Tim Chocklett ran the event for many years along with Jerry English, and ex-Byrd baseball coach Chris Carr picked up the baton in recent seasons.
Carr said changes in his schedule prevented him from continuing to head up the event.
“I did have a job that was a little more flexible and I could get out and do golf,” he said. “I kind of passed it around to all the other schools and coaches, and nobody was really interested in doing it.”
Sprinkel, who runs a junior golf academy, was ready to fill the void with some sponsorship help from Bank of Botetourt and Virginia Mountain Mortgage.
“I played in this thing [1983-86]. This thing will fill up. I’m going to invite the best teams I can invite each year.
“This one is going to be nice. I’ve been to so many junior tournaments over the years. We’re going to run a top-notch tournament.”
Howard ready as Blacksburg XC coach
When you are a cross country athlete at Blacksburg High School, you run in the footsteps of greatness.
When you are the program’s head coach … same story.
Blacksburg graduate Stephen Howard (class of 2006) is the Bruins’ new coach, replacing Brandon Bear and putting his name on the school’s coaching ledger along with the likes of Dave Davis, Dave Rinker, Pat Henner, Jack Hencke and James DeMarco.
DeMarco led Blacksburg to a combined 23 VHSL state championships in boys and girls cross country, indoor track and outdoor track before turning the reins over to Bear, who resigned after the 2021 season to take a job in New York State.
Now Howard has the reins.
“I’ve got big shoes to fill,” he said.
Howard, 33, is a former runner at Blacksburg and a 2010 Virginia Tech graduate. Most recently he has been a coach at Christiansburg Middle School, where he is a fulltime teacher.
He previously coached Blacksburg’s middle school boys program.
Blacksburg opens the season Aug. 28 with the Blacksburg Invitational. The Bruins also plan to compete in the Knights Crossing at Green Hill Park (Sept. 11), the Metro Invitational at home (Oct. 20) and major invitationals in The Plains (Oct. 2) and Mechanicsville (Oct. 16).
Rosters set for second ‘senior game’
Approximately 50 recent high school graduates will take part in a doubleheader Saturday sponsored by the Salem-Roanoke Valley Baseball Hall of Fame at Haley Toyota Field.
The first seven-inning game between Team 1 and Team 2 is at 4 p.m.
Players from schools from the eight-county region served by the hall of fame are eligible to participate.
Between games, the hall of fame committee will announced its Ray Bellamy Award for its prep player of the year as well as the Posey Oyler Scholarship recipient.
