Prep Notebook: Metro Invitational has a new look and new name for 2021 high school golf season

“I’m going to invite the best teams I can find every year. I want it to be very competitive. I’m going to do it every year, and I’m going to do it at Botetourt every year.”

In its early years, the tournament was under the purview of the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame.

Former William Byrd golf coach Tim Chocklett ran the event for many years along with Jerry English, and ex-Byrd baseball coach Chris Carr picked up the baton in recent seasons.

Carr said changes in his schedule prevented him from continuing to head up the event.

“I did have a job that was a little more flexible and I could get out and do golf,” he said. “I kind of passed it around to all the other schools and coaches, and nobody was really interested in doing it.”

Sprinkel, who runs a junior golf academy, was ready to fill the void with some sponsorship help from Bank of Botetourt and Virginia Mountain Mortgage.

“I played in this thing [1983-86]. This thing will fill up. I’m going to invite the best teams I can invite each year.

“This one is going to be nice. I’ve been to so many junior tournaments over the years. We’re going to run a top-notch tournament.”