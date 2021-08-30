Prep Notebook: Staunton River, alone, off to a good start in Blue Ridge District football

Week 1 of the 2021 high school football season was a rough one for the Blue Ridge District.
Only one of the six league members came away with a victory.
And that sole survivor Friday was Staunton River.
The Golden Eagles’ 48-16 win over William Campbell ended a 12-game losing streak and was just the second victory in the program’s last 27 games.
Losses by William Fleming to Heritage (33-18), Lord Botetourt to E.C. Glass (41-30), Franklin County to Bassett (42-25), William Byrd to Liberty (33-28) and Northside to Pulaski County (20-17) left the Blue Ridge with a 1-5 record.
Staunton River coach Shaun Leonard was hoping his players have some extra pep in their step this week.
That was until the news came down late Monday afternoon that the Golden Eagles home game scheduled for Friday against Jefferson Forest has been postponed because of COVID protocol.
Staunton River athletic director Josh Smallwood said in an email the game has been postponed “due to the quarantine of SRHS individuals, as a result of their competition last week.”
No makeup date for the game has been set. Staunton River’s football team will not be allowed to practice until next week, Leonard said.
Regardless of the postponement, Staunton River coach is not denying that there is a chance for a very solid start in 2021 following an 0-6 record in the spring, a 1-9 mark in Leonard’s first season and an 0-10 mark in 2018 when the program haad two head coaches.
Liberty visits Moneta on Sept. 10, followed by oad games against Tunstall and Alleghany close out the nondistrict schedule.
“We know once we hit the Blue Ridge slate it gets tougher,” Leonard said. “Not to take anything away from anybody in our first five, but we feel like those last five games are definitely going to be the toughest.”
William Campbell, a Class 1 school, came to Staunton River with a 24-man roster that included 16 freshmen or sophomores.
Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles are bigger, stronger and faster than they were in the previous two years.
“It’s nice to have a varsity line instead of a JV line trying to play varsity,” Leonard said. “We’ve gotten a little older and matured a little bit. We’re finally there where we can compete at a varsity level.”
While the Blue Ridge struggled as a whole, the Seminole District proved its overall strength, including the wins by Glass, Heritage and Liberty.
Liberty Christian’s 60-14 win over Magna Vista was a major warning shot across the bow.
Brookville led Patrick Henry 35-0 before winning 35-15.
Rustburg hammered Monticello 53-13 in Burt Torrence’s return to head coaching, giving the Seminole six triumphs Friday.
Jefferson Forest’s 12-9 loss to Gretna was the only Seminole setback.
Many happy returns
Alleghany’s Hunter Depriest felt like giving back Friday.
He returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown and took a punt 58 yards for another TD in the Mountaineers’ 43-6 win over Roanoke Catholic that broke a 15-game losing streak dating back to 2019.
Narrows’ 26-0 victory over Auburn was sparked by a 77-yard punt return by Kolier Pruett and an 80-yard kickoff return by Carson Crigger.
James River and Grayson County dropped their openers, but both teams got off to a good start.
Ben Bailey scored James River’s only TD in a 30-7 loss to Buffalo Gap when he took the opening kickoff for a 78-yard TD.
Holden Cassell put Grayson County on the board seconds into the Blue Devils’ 10-7 loss at Alleghany (N.C.) with an 83-yard kickoff return to begin the game.
Rural Retreat’s Carter Rouse had a 52-yard punt return in the Indians’ 12-7 win over Fort Chiswell.
Safety in numbers
When the late first-half score of William Fleming’s home game against Heritage started making the rounds Friday, it appeared a baseball or soccer game and broken out.
Heritage led the Colonels by the very unusual score of 4-0 late in the second quarter.
The only way to produce a 4-0 lead is by recording two safeties.
Fleming had a bad snap on a punt and had a runner tackled in the end zone to produce the rare 4-0 deficit.
Heritage went up 11-6 at halftime and never let the Colonels hold a lead in the game.
Well-armed
Glenvar defeated Galax for the sixth time in the last eight tries with a 28-14 home victory.
All four Highlanders’ TDs came via the arm of senior quarterback Aiden Wolk, who passed for 243 yards with two TD throws apiece to Jackson Swanson and Dagan Williams.
By land and by air
Bassett quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston rushed for three TDs and passed for one in the Bengals’ 42-25 win at Franklin County
Chilhowie’s Jonathan Gilley had 120 rushing yards and 106 receiving yards as the Warriors rallied for a 27-22 win over Smyth County rival Marion.
Three in the fourth
Giles topped Blacksburg 28-21 at home but not before trailing 21-7 in the fourth quarter.
That’s when the Spartans’ got to work with running back Gage Fleeman, whose TD runs of 19, 20 and 3 yards put Giles ahead to stay.
Fleeman’s 133 rushing yards and 120 by Nathan Sheetz allowed Giles to even the series against Blacksburg at 11 wins apiece over the last 22 games between the traditional season-opening rivals.
Few and far between
Salem’s 35-21 loss at home to Martinsburg (W.Va.) marked just the second time since 2002 that the Spartans have dropped their season opener.
Visiting Amherst County defeated Salem 42-40 in the first game of the 2016 season.
Prior to 2016, the last Salem season-opening loss was 27-20 in six overtimes — also at home — to Brookville in 2002.
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123