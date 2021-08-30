Prep Notebook: Staunton River, alone, off to a good start in Blue Ridge District football

Regardless of the postponement, Staunton River coach is not denying that there is a chance for a very solid start in 2021 following an 0-6 record in the spring, a 1-9 mark in Leonard’s first season and an 0-10 mark in 2018 when the program haad two head coaches.

Liberty visits Moneta on Sept. 10, followed by oad games against Tunstall and Alleghany close out the nondistrict schedule.

“We know once we hit the Blue Ridge slate it gets tougher,” Leonard said. “Not to take anything away from anybody in our first five, but we feel like those last five games are definitely going to be the toughest.”

William Campbell, a Class 1 school, came to Staunton River with a 24-man roster that included 16 freshmen or sophomores.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles are bigger, stronger and faster than they were in the previous two years.

“It’s nice to have a varsity line instead of a JV line trying to play varsity,” Leonard said. “We’ve gotten a little older and matured a little bit. We’re finally there where we can compete at a varsity level.”

While the Blue Ridge struggled as a whole, the Seminole District proved its overall strength, including the wins by Glass, Heritage and Liberty.