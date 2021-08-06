Prep Notebook: William Byrd's baseball coach stepping down

Like most of the individuals who have coached in William Byrd’s baseball program over the past 40 years, Neil Zimmerman was helped along by former Terriers coaches.

Now Zimmerman is one.

Zimmerman has resigned after seven years as Byrd’s head coach, departing after a season that saw the Terriers reach the Region 3D final before dropping a close game at Abingdon.

Zimmerman said it was a difficult decision to leave the Byrd job where former head coaches such as Gary Walthall, Rodney Spradlin, Gene Riggs and Chris Carr maintained varying levels of contact with the program.

Zimmerman said longtime assistant coach Doug Pence also is leaving the program after helping for parts of five decades.

“It gets in your blood,” Zimmerman said. “It’s a hard place to totally walk away from. A lot of people are still involved. We kind of look out for each other, help each other out, help the program out.

“That’s what makes it kind of special. I hope to help the next guy out, but I don’t want to get in his way. If I could help with alumni guys and booster activities, I would relish that opportunity.”