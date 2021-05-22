Prep Roundup: North Cross boys fall in state title final

RICHMOND — North Cross came close, but the Raiders had to settle for the runner-up trophy Saturday in the VISAA boys tennis tournament.

North Cross needed just one doubles point to claim the championship, but host Steward School swept all three to snatch the title.

The Raiders led 4-2 after singles after wins by junior Rees Wenk, senior Sam Clark, eighth-grader Henry Lugar and sophomore Colin Chandel at positions 3 through 6.

Steward won quickly at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles, leaving the No. 2 match to decide the championship.

Steward’s Will Bishop and Chip Williford, who both lost their singles matches, defeated Connor Erwin and Clark 10-7 to end the match.

Singles

Ryan Moore (S) d. Grayson Bloomfield, 10-1; Dylan Chou (S) d. Connor Erwin, 10-3; Rees Wenk (NC) d. Will Bishop, 10-4; Sam Clark (NC) d. Chip Williford, 10-7; Henry Lugar (NC) d. Pierce Caldwell, 10-4; Colin Chandel (NC) d. Wit Moore, 10-4.

Doubles

Moore and Chou d. Bloomfield and Wenk, 10-0; Bishop and Williford d. Erwin and Clark, 10-6; Caldwell and Moore d. Lugar and Chandel, 10-4.