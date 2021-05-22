Prep Roundup: North Cross boys fall in state title final

RICHMOND — North Cross came close, but the Raiders had to settle for the runner-up trophy Saturday in the VISAA boys tennis tournament.
North Cross needed just one doubles point to claim the championship, but host Steward School swept all three to snatch the title.
The Raiders led 4-2 after singles after wins by junior Rees Wenk, senior Sam Clark, eighth-grader Henry Lugar and sophomore Colin Chandel at positions 3 through 6.
Steward won quickly at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles, leaving the No. 2 match to decide the championship.
Steward’s Will Bishop and Chip Williford, who both lost their singles matches, defeated Connor Erwin and Clark 10-7 to end the match.
Singles
Ryan Moore (S) d. Grayson Bloomfield, 10-1; Dylan Chou (S) d. Connor Erwin, 10-3; Rees Wenk (NC) d. Will Bishop, 10-4; Sam Clark (NC) d. Chip Williford, 10-7; Henry Lugar (NC) d. Pierce Caldwell, 10-4; Colin Chandel (NC) d. Wit Moore, 10-4.
Doubles
Moore and Chou d. Bloomfield and Wenk, 10-0; Bishop and Williford d. Erwin and Clark, 10-6; Caldwell and Moore d. Lugar and Chandel, 10-4.
REGION 3D GIRLS TENNIS
Hidden Valley 5, Lord Botetourt 2
The Titans recovered from a 2-1 deficit following the doubles matches to sweep four singles matches Friday in claiming a semifinal victory at Roanoke College.
Emmerson Bartley, Abigail Kepley, Shreya Madan and Shareen Bhafia won singles points for Hidden Valley, which will play Abingdon for the region title Monday afternoon at Emory & Henry College in Washington County.
Reagan Pyle and Bartley won at No. 1 doubles. Pyle defeated Leah Germain in an abbreviated match at No. 1 singles that finished after the team match was decided and did not count toward the team scoring.
Singles
Reagan Pyle (HV) d. Leah Germain, 2-6, 6-1, (7-5); Emmerson Bartley (HV) d. Jordan Coffey, 6-0, 6-3; Abigail Kepley (HV) d. Delaney Dennis, 6-0, 6-1; Shreya Madan (HV) d. Olivia Turner, 6-1, 6-3; Shareen Bhafia (HV) d. Rylee White, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Pyle and Bartley (HV) d. Germain and Coffey, 9-8 (3), Turner and White (LB) d. Madan and Anandi Prasar, 9-7; Dennis and Anna Frittman (LB) d. Kepley and Bhatia, 8-6.
