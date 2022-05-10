Prep tournament scores, schedule, updated through May 9

BASEBALL

VACA STATE

Monday, quarterfinals

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 21, Ridgeview Christian 2

Faith-Hurt 15, Roanoke Valley Christian 0

United Christian 12, Westover Christian 0

Grace Christian 10, Christian Heritage 0

Friday, semifinals

At Bank of the James Stadium, Lynchburg

Smith Mountain Lake Christian vs. Faith-Hurt, 4 p.m.

Grace Christian vs. United Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Bank of the James Stadium, Lynchburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Consolation

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONF.

Tuesday, first round

No. 5 Fishburne Military at No. 4 Virginia Episcopal

No. 6 Blue Ridge at No. 3 Covenant

No. 7 Hargrave Military at No. 2 Carlisle

Wednesday, first round

No. 8 Roanoke Catholic at No. 1 North Cross

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seeds

Virginia Episcopal-Fishburne Military winner vs. North Cross-Roanoke Catholic winner

Covenant-Blue Ridge winner vs. Carlisle-Hargrave Military winner

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

SOFTBALL

VACA STATE

Monday, first round

Ridgeview Christian 29, Roanoke Valley Christian 22

Tuesday, first round

Faith-Hurt at Westover Christian

Friday, semifinals

At Temple Christian, Madison Heights

Temple Christian vs. Ridgeview Christian, 4 p.m.

United Christian vs. Westover Christian--Faith-Hurt winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday

At Temple Christian, Madison Heights

Championship

Semifinal winners, noon.

Consolation

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

VACA STATE

Monday, first round

SWVa Home School 8, Westover Christian 0

Fresta Valley Christian 7, Faith Christian 2

Grace Christian 2, Timberlake Christian 1

Roanoke Valley Christian 3, Blue Ridge Christian 2

Friday, semifinals

At Smith River Complex, Martinsville

SWVa Home School vs. Fresta Valley Christian, 5 p.m.

Roanoke Valley Christian vs. Grace Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Smith River Complex, Martinsville

Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Consolation

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Tuesday, first round

No. 5 Virginia Episcopal at No. 4 New Covenant

No. 6 Chatham Hall at No. 3 Covenant

Thursday, semifinals

New Covenant-Virginia Episcopal winner at No. 1 Eastern Mennonite

Covenant-Chatham Hall winner at No. 2 North Cross

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

BOYS LACROSSE

VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONF.

Monday, first round

Blue Ridge 17, Covenant 0

North Cross 10, Virginia Episcopal 6

Wednesday, championship

North Cross at Blue Ridge

GIRLS LACROSSE

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Thursday, first round

No. 4 Chatham Hall at No. 1 Covenant

No. 3 North Cross at No. 2 Virginia Episcopal

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

BOYS TENNIS

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Monday, first round

Bassett 5, Martinsville 0

Wednesday, semifinal

No. 4 Bassett at No. 1 Halifax County

Thursday, semifinal

No. 3 Patrick County at No. 2 Magna Vista

May 16, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONF.

Tuesday, first round

No. 8 Carlisle at No. 1 Covenant

No. 5 Eastern Mennonite at No. 4 Blue Ridge

No. 6 Miller School at No. 3 Virginia Episcopal

No. 7 Hargrave Military at No. 2 North Cross

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seeds

Blue Ridge-Eastern Mennonite winner vs. Covenant-Carlisle winner

Virginia Episcopal-Miller School winner vs. North Cross-Hargrave Military winner

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

GIRLS TENNIS

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Monday, first round

Patrick County 5, George Washington 2

Halifax County 5, Martinsville 0

Wednesday, semifinal

No. 4 Patrick County at No. 1 Bassett

No. 3 Halifax County at No. 2 Magna Vista

May 16, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA