Prep tournament scores, schedule, updated through May 9

BASEBALL
VACA STATE
Monday, quarterfinals
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 21, Ridgeview Christian 2
Faith-Hurt 15, Roanoke Valley Christian 0
United Christian 12, Westover Christian 0
Grace Christian 10, Christian Heritage 0
Friday, semifinals
At Bank of the James Stadium, Lynchburg
Smith Mountain Lake Christian vs. Faith-Hurt, 4 p.m.
Grace Christian vs. United Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday
At Bank of the James Stadium, Lynchburg
Championship
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Consolation
Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONF.
Tuesday, first round
No. 5 Fishburne Military at No. 4 Virginia Episcopal
No. 6 Blue Ridge at No. 3 Covenant
No. 7 Hargrave Military at No. 2 Carlisle
Wednesday, first round
No. 8 Roanoke Catholic at No. 1 North Cross
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seeds
Virginia Episcopal-Fishburne Military winner vs. North Cross-Roanoke Catholic winner
Covenant-Blue Ridge winner vs. Carlisle-Hargrave Military winner
Saturday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
SOFTBALL
VACA STATE
Monday, first round
Ridgeview Christian 29, Roanoke Valley Christian 22
Tuesday, first round
Faith-Hurt at Westover Christian
Friday, semifinals
At Temple Christian, Madison Heights
Temple Christian vs. Ridgeview Christian, 4 p.m.
United Christian vs. Westover Christian--Faith-Hurt winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Temple Christian, Madison Heights
Championship
Semifinal winners, noon.
Consolation
Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
VACA STATE
Monday, first round
SWVa Home School 8, Westover Christian 0
Fresta Valley Christian 7, Faith Christian 2
Grace Christian 2, Timberlake Christian 1
Roanoke Valley Christian 3, Blue Ridge Christian 2
Friday, semifinals
At Smith River Complex, Martinsville
SWVa Home School vs. Fresta Valley Christian, 5 p.m.
Roanoke Valley Christian vs. Grace Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday
At Smith River Complex, Martinsville
Championship
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Consolation
Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Tuesday, first round
No. 5 Virginia Episcopal at No. 4 New Covenant
No. 6 Chatham Hall at No. 3 Covenant
Thursday, semifinals
New Covenant-Virginia Episcopal winner at No. 1 Eastern Mennonite
Covenant-Chatham Hall winner at No. 2 North Cross
Saturday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
BOYS LACROSSE
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONF.
Monday, first round
Blue Ridge 17, Covenant 0
North Cross 10, Virginia Episcopal 6
Wednesday, championship
North Cross at Blue Ridge
GIRLS LACROSSE
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Thursday, first round
No. 4 Chatham Hall at No. 1 Covenant
No. 3 North Cross at No. 2 Virginia Episcopal
Saturday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
BOYS TENNIS
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Monday, first round
Bassett 5, Martinsville 0
Wednesday, semifinal
No. 4 Bassett at No. 1 Halifax County
Thursday, semifinal
No. 3 Patrick County at No. 2 Magna Vista
May 16, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONF.
Tuesday, first round
No. 8 Carlisle at No. 1 Covenant
No. 5 Eastern Mennonite at No. 4 Blue Ridge
No. 6 Miller School at No. 3 Virginia Episcopal
No. 7 Hargrave Military at No. 2 North Cross
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seeds
Blue Ridge-Eastern Mennonite winner vs. Covenant-Carlisle winner
Virginia Episcopal-Miller School winner vs. North Cross-Hargrave Military winner
Saturday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
GIRLS TENNIS
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Monday, first round
Patrick County 5, George Washington 2
Halifax County 5, Martinsville 0
Wednesday, semifinal
No. 4 Patrick County at No. 1 Bassett
No. 3 Halifax County at No. 2 Magna Vista
May 16, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA