Preseason High School Football Schedule
Preseason High School Football Schedule

THURSDAY, AUG. 12

Grundy at Chilhowie, 4:30 p.m.

Giles at Hidden Valley, 5 p.m.

Lord Botetourt vs. Dobyns-Bennett (Tenn.) at Emory & Henry College, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 13

Scrimmages

James River at Staunton, 5 p.m.

Fredericksburg Christian at Bath County, 5 p.m.

Parry McCluer at Luray, 5 p.m.

Bassett at William Campbell, 5:30 p.m.

Christiansburg at Pulaski County, 5:30 p.m.

Patrick Henry and Staunton River at Magna Vista, 6 p.m.

Fort Chiswell at Blacksburg, 6 p.m.

William Byrd at Glenvar, 6 p.m.

Brookville at Salem, 6 p.m.

Cave Spring at Floyd County, 6 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.

Martinsville at Gretna, 6 p.m.

William Fleming at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Northside at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

Marion at Honaker, 7 p.m.

Jamborees

Franklin County, Appomattox County and Wilson Memorial at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Rural Retreat at Twin Valley

SATURDAY, AUG. 14

Covington at Greenbrier East, W.Va., 9 a.m.

Roanoke Catholic, PH-Glade Spring and Montcalm (W.Va.) at Bland County, 10 a.m.

Grayson County, Narrows, Rural Retreat, Holston and J.I. Burton at George Wythe, 10 a.m.

Eastern Montgomery at Randolph-Henry, 11 a.m.

Craig County at Patrick County, 1 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 19

Scrimmages

St. Michael the Archangel at North Cross, 4 p.m.

Narrows at Grayson County, 6 p.m.

Altavista, Page County and Stuarts Draft at Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.

Heritage at Radford, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 20

Benefit games

E.C. Glass at Franklin County, 6 p.m.

Rustburg at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.

Martinsville at Carroll County, 6 p.m.

William Fleming at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Magna Vista at Salem, 7 p.m.

Floyd County at Bassett, 7 p.m.

Cave Spring at Galax, 7 p.m.

Giles at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.

Tunstall at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Northside, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at William Byrd, 7 p.m.

Auburn at James River, 7 p.m.

Fort Chiswell at Marion, 7 p.m.

Patrick County at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Bland County at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.

Chilhowie at Tazewell, 7 p.m.

Lee at George Wythe, 7 p.m.

Rural Retreat at Castlewood, 7 p.m.

Jamborees

Blacksburg and Abingdon at Glenvar, 5 p.m.

Jefferson Forest and Pulaski County at Lord Botetourt, 5:30 p.m.

Covington at Independence (W.Va.), 6 p.m.

