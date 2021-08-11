Preseason High School Football Schedule

THURSDAY, AUG. 12
Grundy at Chilhowie, 4:30 p.m.
Giles at Hidden Valley, 5 p.m.
Lord Botetourt vs. Dobyns-Bennett (Tenn.) at Emory & Henry College, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
Scrimmages
James River at Staunton, 5 p.m.
Fredericksburg Christian at Bath County, 5 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Luray, 5 p.m.
Bassett at William Campbell, 5:30 p.m.
Christiansburg at Pulaski County, 5:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry and Staunton River at Magna Vista, 6 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Blacksburg, 6 p.m.
William Byrd at Glenvar, 6 p.m.
Brookville at Salem, 6 p.m.
Cave Spring at Floyd County, 6 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.
Martinsville at Gretna, 6 p.m.
William Fleming at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Northside at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Marion at Honaker, 7 p.m.
Jamborees
Franklin County, Appomattox County and Wilson Memorial at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Twin Valley
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
Covington at Greenbrier East, W.Va., 9 a.m.
Roanoke Catholic, PH-Glade Spring and Montcalm (W.Va.) at Bland County, 10 a.m.
Grayson County, Narrows, Rural Retreat, Holston and J.I. Burton at George Wythe, 10 a.m.
Eastern Montgomery at Randolph-Henry, 11 a.m.
Craig County at Patrick County, 1 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
Scrimmages
St. Michael the Archangel at North Cross, 4 p.m.
Narrows at Grayson County, 6 p.m.
Altavista, Page County and Stuarts Draft at Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.
Heritage at Radford, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
Benefit games
E.C. Glass at Franklin County, 6 p.m.
Rustburg at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.
Martinsville at Carroll County, 6 p.m.
William Fleming at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Magna Vista at Salem, 7 p.m.
Floyd County at Bassett, 7 p.m.
Cave Spring at Galax, 7 p.m.
Giles at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.
Tunstall at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Northside, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at William Byrd, 7 p.m.
Auburn at James River, 7 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Marion, 7 p.m.
Patrick County at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.
Bland County at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Chilhowie at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Lee at George Wythe, 7 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Castlewood, 7 p.m.
Jamborees
Blacksburg and Abingdon at Glenvar, 5 p.m.
Jefferson Forest and Pulaski County at Lord Botetourt, 5:30 p.m.
Covington at Independence (W.Va.), 6 p.m.
