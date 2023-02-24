The Region 5D girls basketball semifinal at William Fleming High School could be described in one word.

Physical.

Bodies collided, flew in the air and hit the hardwood.

But William Fleming’s Amari Worsham and Deasia Priest combined for 33 points to lead the Colonels past Woodgrove 57-53 on Friday night.

“Both teams are fouling, we want to go to the state championship,” Worsham said. “It’s aggressive and I like to get charges, but I know I couldn’t get them [tonight]. So I just had to [get physical], but not be too aggressive.”

The win clinched a Class 5 state tournament berth for the Colonels (23-5).

“[My mentality was] survive this. It’s win or go home from this point man, and you know, with this win, we got one lifeline,” William Fleming coach Richard Wilson said. We knew we would qualify for states. So it’s big.”

The game was intense throughout the fourth quarter.

With 4:27 left, Worsham scored her sixth straight point to give the Colonels a 49-44 lead. Worsham, who finished with 12 points, wasn’t connecting in the first half, but the freshman guard used her length to euro-step past defenders late in the game.

“I just knew this is win or go home. So I just have to attack, no matter if I’m being fouled or not. I’m still getting to the basket,” Worsham said. “They eventually called the foul, so I just knew to keep attacking.”

Woodgrove (21-4) took a 53-51 lead with 1:46 left in the fourth quarter when Angelina Nice made a layup after stealing the ball from Fleming’s Signae Houston.

With Fleming down two points, Preist ran down the court and hit a 3-pointer that gave the Colonels a 54-53 lead with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter.

“So I just realized like this is the win or go home and I wasn’t ready to go home, so I had to bring it,” Priest said.

Priest had 21 points for Fleming after bullying her way to the basket and free-throw line all night.

“My mentality was I know they couldn’t guard me, so I knew I had to just power past them and go up,” Priest said.

Nice scored 20 points for Woodgrove.

Fleming’s defense forced Nice to travel after she rushed a dribble move. On Flemings ensuing possession, Houston got the ball stolen from her and Nice looked to have a wide-open fast-break layup — until Worsham hustled down the court and knocked the ball out of her hand.

The crowd stood on their feet after the Worsham’s hustle play, and the Colonels got a defensive stop after Woodgrove inbounded the ball.

“I told my girls, ‘Hey, tonight is one of those nights where we got to get locked in mentally,” Wilson said. “We got to do the little things, snatching the rebound, strong rebounds, strong cuts, ball denial, strong triple threats, good passes.”

With 50 seconds remaining, Fleming’s Zakyah King missed a free throw, but her teammate Olivia Manning got the offensive rebound. Manning made one out of two free-throw attempts.

“My hat goes off to Olivia Manning, she’s one of my seniors. She has a good knack for [grabbing rebounds],” Wilson said. “She’s long and she knows how to get herself in position. So my hat goes off to her. She came in, gave us that spark late.”

During the next Woodgrove possession, Worsham stole a pass with 10.3 seconds left in the game. She was fouled and made one out of two free throws, but Manning got another offensive rebound.

Manning missed her free throw, but this time Houston got the offensive rebound. Houston made one free throw to clinch the victory for the Colonels.

“It just came down to players making plays and just coming up with stops and we hit some free throws,” Wilson said. “I’m a ball of emotions right now.”

Fleming will play Massaponax in Tuesday’s final.