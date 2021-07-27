Priest, Webb headline William Fleming's 2021 hall of fame class

Dwyane Priest and Aaron "E.J." Webb, who helped William Fleming reach the 2003 VHSL Group AA Division 4 football championship game, are among four individuals who will be inducted into the school's athletic hall of fame.
Priest was an all-state selection at defensive back and was the Timesland Sizzlin' Sophomore of the Year in 2003 when Fleming reached the state final before losing 6-0 to Powhatan.
He also played basketball at Fleming and played college football at Eastern Michigan, rushing for a touchdown in a 2010 game at Ohio State.
Webb was an all-state choice at linebacker during his career before playing at Georgia Southern. Webb also played baseball and basketball at Fleming.
Priest and Webb are 2006 Fleming graduates, and both played in the 2006 VHSCA East-West all-star football game.
The other members of the 2021 hall of fame class are:
- Sheldon Johnson (class of 1982), who was named the 1981 Timesland offensive football player of the year and was a Group AAA all-state selection. He also played basketball and competed for the track and field team.
- James Otey (class of 2006), who scored more than 1,000 points during a boys basketball career that culminated with his selection to the 2006 VHSCA all-star game. Otey was the Blue Ridge District player of the year in 2006.
The induction ceremony will be held Dec. 1 in conjunction with William Fleming's boys basketball home game against Albemarle.
William Fleming accepts nominations from community members with an annual deadline of March 1.
Schedule-makers flip rivalry
game from end to start of year
Roanoke County rivals Cave Spring and Hidden Valley have ended each of the past 16 football seasons with a showdown against each other at Dwight Bogle Stadium.
That will change in 2021.
The Knights and Titans aren't wasting any time getting after it, locking horns in the Aug. 27 season opener.
Hidden Valley's customary season opener against Patrick Henry will be played Oct. 8 at home. Cave Spring's usual opener against William Byrd is set for Oct. 1.
Finalists named for award
by Salem-Roanoke baseball hall
The Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame has selected five finalists for the Ray Bellamy Award, recognizing the high school player of the year in its eight-county area.
This year's finalists are William Byrd's Tyler Dean and Isaac Fix, Northside's Cory Sigmon, Cave Spring's Holden Wilkerson and Franklin County's Michael Williams.
The award will be presented Aug. 14 at Haley Toyota Field between games of the second annual doubleheader for 2021 high school graduates. The hall of fame committee also will present the Posey Oyler Scholarship.
The first game is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Salem hires ex-Radford star
as head of athletic training
Krista Milton is the new coordinator of athletic training at Salem High School.
Milton was the head athletic trainer at Eastern Montgomery for the previous two school years, previously working at Christiansburg.
She is a 2007 graduate of Radford High School, where she helped the Bobcats to the VHSL state title and was a second-team all-state girls soccer player when she was known as Krista "Pip" Pattison.
Milton earned a bachelors degree from Radford University in athletic training and has a masters degree from Virginia Tech in education. She served a one-year internship in RU's sports medicine department and was a graduate assistant at Tech.
Locals star as West baseball
makes Commonwealth final
Jefferson Forest's Sully Tibbs went 7 for 14, while Lord Botetourt's Nate Prince and Owen Prince each had five hits as the West squad finished 3-1 and placed second in the Commonwealth Games baseball tournament.
The West team scored wins over Central (8-6), East (12-1) and North (8-5) before falling 6-5 to the North on a run in the seventh inning in the Gold Medal game.
Salem's Trent Judd pitched five total innings over two games, allowing four earned runs.
