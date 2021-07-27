Priest, Webb headline William Fleming's 2021 hall of fame class

The award will be presented Aug. 14 at Haley Toyota Field between games of the second annual doubleheader for 2021 high school graduates. The hall of fame committee also will present the Posey Oyler Scholarship.

The first game is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Salem hires ex-Radford star

as head of athletic training

Krista Milton is the new coordinator of athletic training at Salem High School.

Milton was the head athletic trainer at Eastern Montgomery for the previous two school years, previously working at Christiansburg.

She is a 2007 graduate of Radford High School, where she helped the Bobcats to the VHSL state title and was a second-team all-state girls soccer player when she was known as Krista "Pip" Pattison.

Milton earned a bachelors degree from Radford University in athletic training and has a masters degree from Virginia Tech in education. She served a one-year internship in RU's sports medicine department and was a graduate assistant at Tech.

Locals star as West baseball

makes Commonwealth final