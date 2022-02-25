 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prioleau lifts Radford over top-seeded James River in Region 2C final

Parker Prioleau scored one point for Radford High on Friday night in its Region 2C boys basketball tournament final against top-seeded James River.

One magical, game-altering, trophy-claiming point.

Prioleau made the first of two free-throw attempts with 1.5 seconds remaining, and after the Knights' desperation half-court heave at the buzzer fell off the mark, the Bobcats celebrated a 41-40 victory at Roanoke College's Cregger Center.

"I've had a chance like that before. ... Maybe in middle school," Prioleau said. "This was very different."

No one was eliminated from postseason basketball as a result, but Radford (18-4) got some sizable perks as region champions.

The Bobcats will host their Class 2 state quarterfinal game against the Region 2D runner-up. For a team that had five sophomores see action, staying close to home is a definite advantage.

"Getting to play at home is really important for us," said sophomore Elijah Kelly, who led the Bobcats with 15 points. "We're a young team, and we love to play in front of our home crowd."

James River (21-5), which had not lost a game since losing at home to Radford on Jan. 13, saw its 11-game winning streak snapped. During that run, the Knights had beaten their opponents by an average of 25 points, including six wins by more than 30. That included a 69-35 victory at Radford on Feb. 2.

On Friday, James River didn't score its 30th point until the first minute of the fourth quarter.

Radford 41, James River 40

RADFORD (18-4)

Prioleau 0 1-2 1, Austin 2 0-0 4, Cormany 4 2-2 11, Kelly 5 4-7 15, Wesley 2 2-2 6, Thompson 1 2-2 4, Mitchell 0 0-1 0. Totals 14 11-16 41.

JAMES RIVER (21-5)

Bailey 0 0-0 0, C. Easton 3 0-0 8, Steger 2 0-0 5, Andrews 1 0-0 2, Clevenger 5 0-0 10, J. Easton 5 4-4 15, Toliver 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-4-40.

Radford;10;13;6;12;—;41

James River;15;9;4;12;—;40

3-point goals: Radford 2 (Cormany, Kelly), James River 4 (C. Easton 2, Steger, J. Easton). Total fouls: Radford 8, James River 16.

