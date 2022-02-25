Prioleau lifts Radford over top-seeded James River in Region 2C final

Parker Prioleau scored one point for Radford High on Friday night in its Region 2C boys basketball tournament final against top-seeded James River.

One magical, game-altering, trophy-claiming point.

Prioleau made the first of two free-throw attempts with 1.5 seconds remaining, and after the Knights' desperation half-court heave at the buzzer fell off the mark, the Bobcats celebrated a 41-40 victory at Roanoke College's Cregger Center.

"I've had a chance like that before. ... Maybe in middle school," Prioleau said. "This was very different."

No one was eliminated from postseason basketball as a result, but Radford (18-4) got some sizable perks as region champions.

The Bobcats will host their Class 2 state quarterfinal game against the Region 2D runner-up. For a team that had five sophomores see action, staying close to home is a definite advantage.

"Getting to play at home is really important for us," said sophomore Elijah Kelly, who led the Bobcats with 15 points. "We're a young team, and we love to play in front of our home crowd."

James River (21-5), which had not lost a game since losing at home to Radford on Jan. 13, saw its 11-game winning streak snapped. During that run, the Knights had beaten their opponents by an average of 25 points, including six wins by more than 30. That included a 69-35 victory at Radford on Feb. 2.

On Friday, James River didn't score its 30th point until the first minute of the fourth quarter.