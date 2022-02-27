Pulaski County aims for title at Class 4 indoor track meet

Pulaski County indoor track and field coach Sirak Ogbagabir will be busy coaching during the first portion of the VHSL Class 4 state meet beginning Monday at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

At approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday, he will become a spectator.

Pulaski County is a threat to win the team title, but the Cougars will have to pile up early points Monday and Tuesday in the field events. When the 800 relay concludes Tuesday afternoon, Ogbagabir will sit back and hope Pulaski's score holds up against a list of contenders including Loudoun Valley, Grafton, Western Albemarle and Patrick Henry-Ashland.

"I told our guys from about 2 o'clock to 6 we'll just be hanging out," he said.

Pulaski placed second in Class 4, and most of the Cougars' key athletes are back for more.

Diego Turner is the No. 1 seed in the shot put (54 feet, 4 inches) and Armonte Hill-Lewis is ranked No. 1 in the long jump (23-0).

J.J. Gulley is a contender in the high jump, while John Lyman III is a threat in the long jump and triple jump.

"There are a couple of events where I think we [improve]," Ogbagabir said. "I think we can steal a few points. The good thing for us is all those other teams are going to be competing for the same points."

A VHSL championship would be just the second in the history of the high school. Pulaski County won the 1991 Division 6 football title.

The Cougars' girls basketball team, which also placed second in Class 4 last year, still has a chance to add hardware.

"I told the coach, 'Let us get ours first and you go get yours,' " Ogbagabir said.

Salem sophomore Peyton Lewis is the No. 1 seed in the boys 55 meters (6.47). Jefferson Forest's boys are seeded first in the 1,600 relay (3:29.91).

JF's Hannah Pettyjohn is ranked first in the Class 4 girls pole vault (12-0) and shot put (37-0). JF's Zoie Lamanna is the No. 1 seed in the 1,000 (2:59.49).

The Class 3 state meet runs concurrently with Class 4.

Cave Spring's Jessica Palisca is ranked first in the 1,000 (3:01.43) and 1,600 (5:09.80.).

Class 2/Class 1

Glenvar is the defending girls champion, but the Highlanders figure to face a stern test from Appomattox County, which is projected on paper to be an overwhelming favorite in the meet, which is Wednesday and Thursday at Liberty.

Glenvar has two athletes seeded No. 1 in two events: Carly Wilkes in the 1,000 (3:03.08) and 1,600 (5:01.59) and Sydney Loder in the 300 (42.63) and 55 hurdles (9.00). Glenvar also is ranked first in the 1,600 relay (4:34.54).

Other top girls seeds include Auburn's Haley Hollins in the shot put (41-9) and Floyd County's Mia Spangler in the triple jump (33-6 1/2).

Four Timesland boys are No. 1 seeds: Glenvar's Daniel Zearfoss in the 1,600 (4:34.49), Parry McCluer's Kovyk Chandler in the 3,200 (9:55.75), Radford's Elliot Grayson in the high jump (6-4) and Covington's Mitchell Tallman in the pole vault (12-9).