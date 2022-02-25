 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pulaski County battles through fast, physical game for win over E.C. Glass

  • 0

LYNCHBURG — Both girls basketball coaches planned for a game like this.

Pulaski County coach Scott Ratcliff took his team to a tournament in Tennessee.

“We played a tough schedule to prepare for a game just like this,” he said.

E.C. Glass coach Cedric Jones was thinking about it long before the season even started.

“This is what we worked on all summer long,” he said. “The miles, the laps, the hills — I mean, this was what it was for.”

“This” was a barnburner, a physical, fast ballgame played by big, strong athletes down to the last whistle of a 54-43 Region 4D championship won by Pulaski County on the Hilltoppers’ court Friday.

Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament, the Cougars (24-3) entertaining the Millbrook-Sherando winner and E.C. Glass headed to the winner.

The Hilltoppers never gave up — players were hitting the floor for loose balls down double-digits with less than a minute to play — but Pulaski County never gave in.

People are also reading…

“We didn’t shoot the ball real well tonight and got into a little bit of foul trouble, but the girls stayed tough,” a scratchy-voiced Ratcliff said. “We’re real proud of them.”

Keslyn Secrist went 5 for 5 at the free-throw line and scored 18 points for the winners. Page Huff had two of the Cougars’ three 3-pointers and added 14 points.

Senior post Ally Fleenor stayed bottled up in double teams and foul trouble and only scored an uncharacteristically low five points, but she battled on the boards and was strong defensively while confronting the ‘Toppers formidable inside players.

“I was grateful everybody stepped up and helped me out, because I was in foul trouble and mad,” she said. “They were amazing.”

Secrist and Huff, too, were not to be denied.

“We continued to rebound and push the ball more to get better shots,” Secrist said.

The game was close until the fourth quarter, when turnovers and mental errors caused the game to swing in Pulaski County’s favor. Jones regretted the giveaways.

“Mistakes like that kill you. A turnover here, a turnover there, and boom they go on a 6-0 run.”

Pulaski County 54, E.C. Glass 43

PULASKI COUNTY (24-3)

Fleenor 2 1-1 5, Secrist 6 5-5 18, Huff 5 2-4 14, Russellv 1 0-0 2, Keefer 1 5-6 7, Lawson 3 0-1 6, Vest 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 13-17 54.

E.C. GLASS (22-4)

Henry 4 7-9 16, Osborne 3 3-4 9, Williams 3 0-0 8, Wright 2 4-6 8, Williamson 0 2-2 2. Totals 12 16-21 43.

Pulaski Co.;7;19;10;18;—;54

E.C. Glass;15;11;8;9;—;43

3-point goals: Pulaski County 3 (Huff 2, Secrist), E.C. Glass 3 (Williams 2, Henry). Total fouls: Pulaski 16, E.C Glass 18. Fouled out: Henry.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert