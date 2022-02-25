Pulaski County battles through fast, physical game for win over E.C. Glass

LYNCHBURG — Both girls basketball coaches planned for a game like this.

Pulaski County coach Scott Ratcliff took his team to a tournament in Tennessee.

“We played a tough schedule to prepare for a game just like this,” he said.

E.C. Glass coach Cedric Jones was thinking about it long before the season even started.

“This is what we worked on all summer long,” he said. “The miles, the laps, the hills — I mean, this was what it was for.”

“This” was a barnburner, a physical, fast ballgame played by big, strong athletes down to the last whistle of a 54-43 Region 4D championship won by Pulaski County on the Hilltoppers’ court Friday.

Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament, the Cougars (24-3) entertaining the Millbrook-Sherando winner and E.C. Glass headed to the winner.

The Hilltoppers never gave up — players were hitting the floor for loose balls down double-digits with less than a minute to play — but Pulaski County never gave in.

“We didn’t shoot the ball real well tonight and got into a little bit of foul trouble, but the girls stayed tough,” a scratchy-voiced Ratcliff said. “We’re real proud of them.”

Keslyn Secrist went 5 for 5 at the free-throw line and scored 18 points for the winners. Page Huff had two of the Cougars’ three 3-pointers and added 14 points.

Senior post Ally Fleenor stayed bottled up in double teams and foul trouble and only scored an uncharacteristically low five points, but she battled on the boards and was strong defensively while confronting the ‘Toppers formidable inside players.

“I was grateful everybody stepped up and helped me out, because I was in foul trouble and mad,” she said. “They were amazing.”

Secrist and Huff, too, were not to be denied.

“We continued to rebound and push the ball more to get better shots,” Secrist said.

The game was close until the fourth quarter, when turnovers and mental errors caused the game to swing in Pulaski County’s favor. Jones regretted the giveaways.

“Mistakes like that kill you. A turnover here, a turnover there, and boom they go on a 6-0 run.”