Pulaski County dominates Patrick Henry to win River Ridge title

DUBLIN — Pulaski County already knew they would be opening regional play on Friday night at home, but before that was to begin the Cougars had some unfinished business to complete in district play on Tuesday evening.

Junior Keslyn Secrist led Pulaski County with 18 points as the Lady Cougars built a 36-12 halftime lead and went on to cruise to a 65-34 victory over Patrick Henry in the River Ridge District Tournament title game at Pulaski County High School.

The win completes an undefeated run in district play for Pulaski County (20-3), which includes three straight victories over the Patriots, who have been a thorn in the Cougars’ side over previous seasons.

“They’ve gotten us the past couple of seasons, so it was really nice to come in and beat them,” Secrist said of PH.

The Cougars wasted little time establishing their dominance opening the game on a 14-2 run where Secrist provided half of the points.

Patrick Henry (22-3) got as close as 16-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Pulaski County opened the second period on a 13-0 run leaving the final outcome in little doubt.

“Beating Patrick Henry once is something, but beating them three times is quite an accomplishment,” Pulaski County head coach Scott Ratcliff said.

Ally Fleenor and Paige Huff also finished in double figures with 12 points each for Pulaski County.

The Cougars now will turn their attention to the regional play where they hope to begin a run back to the Class 4 state championship game where they finished as state runner-up last season. They’ll start off with a first-round matchup in Region 4D against Jefferson Forest on Friday night.

Ratcliff, who coached many of the girls on his team in youth leagues before taking over the head position at Pulaski County last season, says his squad has been preparing a long time for this year’s postseason run.

“These girls have been together since they were in the fourth or fifth grade. They’re have been a lot of summers in travel ball going up and down the road to get ready for this,” Ratcliff said.

Like Pulaski County, PH will begin regional play Friday night when they host William Fleming in a first-round game in Region 5D. The Patriots come into the regionals as the defending state runner-up with their only losses coming against their district rivals from Dublin.

“They’re just more physical than us. They’re just tougher,” Patrick Henry head coach Eugene “Blue” Cook.

The Patriots’ head coach added that his team would turn the page quickly but needed to learn some lessons from their losses to the Cougars to be better prepared for what they’re about to face over the next few days.

“We have to find some physicality and make that part of our identity,” Cook said. “If we don’t it will be an early exit.”

Pulaski County 65, Patrick Henry 34

Patrick Henry (22-3)

Breedlove 3 1-2 7, Baker 2 3-4 7, Penn 0 2-4 2, Cook 4 0-0 9, S. Childress 0 3-4 3, N. Childress 1 0-0 3, Nichols 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 10-15 34.

Pulaski County (20-3)

Fleenor 5 2-2 12, Secrist 7 3-5 18, Huff 5 0-0 12, Lawson 2 0-0 5, Keefer 3 0-0 7, Russell 3 0-1 7, Vest 1 0-0 2, Cregger 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 5-8 65.

Patrick Henry 8 4 9 13 34

Pulaski County 16 20 17 12 65

3 -point goals – Patrick Henry 2 (Cook, N. Childress), Pulaski County 6 (Huff 2, Secrist, Lawson, Keefer, Russell). Total Fouls – Patrick Henry 9, Pulaski County 13. Fouled Out- none.