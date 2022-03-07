Pulaski County falls in overtime to Millbrook in Class 4 state semifinal

WINCHESTER — In the hallway outside of the Millbrook High School locker room following Monday’s Class 4 state semifinal, Pulaski County coach Scott Ratcliff joked to Pioneers coach Erick Green Sr., “You want to play tomorrow?”

The Cougars certainly fought hard enough to keep their season going and play in their second straight state championship game, but Millbrook just made a few more plays to emerge with a 68-59 win in overtime in the Class 4 state semifinals at Casey Gymnasium.

The Pioneers (25-2) outscored Pulaski County (23-4) 14-5 in the extra session, including 8-1 after Cougars junior Keslyn Secrist (team-high 22 points) scored a basket with 1:50 left to make it 60-58 Millbrook. The Pioneers hit six straight free throws and the Cougars missed their last seven field goal attempts from there, part of a 25-of-64 (39%) shooting night.

Jaden Lawson (nine points) gave the Cougars a 50-48 lead with two free throws with 3:04 left in regulation, but that would be Pulaski’s last lead of the game. Allyson Fleenor (nine points) fouled out with 51 seconds left, after which Millbrook’s Kennedi Rooks (18 points) knocked down two free throws to make it 54-50 Pioneers.

Two buckets from Secrist, the last of which was a putback on an airballed 3-pointer with 17 seconds left, helped Pulaski send the game to overtime. But Lawson fouled out 16 seconds into overtime, and Millbrook scored the first six points of the extra session to take a lead it would not relinquish. Avery O’Roke scored nine of her game-high 30 points in overtime for Millbrook.

Pulaski County led 13-4 after one quarter and 28-25 at the half. But the Cougars started to get in foul trouble in the first half, and the Cougars struggled all game with Millbrook’s high pressure defense and traps, committing 17 turnovers in the first half and 17 after the break for a total of 34. Millbrook went on a 9-0 run to end the third quarter to take its first lead at 42-38.

“I liked what we did the whole ballgame. We just got into some trouble there, and just couldn’t get out of it,” said Ratcliff, who had to sit Fleenor and Lawson periodically starting halfway through the second quarter. “It just didn’t seem like we caught a good break all night long, but you’ve got to create your own breaks. We just did some goofy stuff, but good teams make you do that. [Millbrook] played a good ballgame.”

Ratcliff said Pulaski usually doesn’t run into foul trouble, but he thought his younger players who received more playing time handled themselves well.

No matter who was in the game, Pulaski just couldn’t keep possession of the ball on a consistent basis. The Cougars built that first quarter lead despite nine turnovers. Millbrook had only 12 turnovers for the game.

“We usually only have 12 to 15 turnovers at the most,” Ratcliff said. “We just didn’t play smart all night long.”

Ratcliiff is proud of his team, though. Pulaski’s senior class experienced four consecutive state tournaments and two state finals. Fleenor, Erin Russell, Hailey Capps, Taryn Blankenship and Courtney Cregger are the five seniors on the team.

“I would guess that the’s winningest team we’ve ever had at the high school,” Ratcliff said. “We’ve won a ton of ballgames. That senior class has been studs.”

Secrist thought the team fought hard.

“I think we kept battling in the end,” she said. “Overall, I’m proud of my team and how we did this season.”

Millbrook will play King's Fork in Thursday's state final at 12:30 p.m. at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond,