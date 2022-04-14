Pulaski County football coach to step away for medical reasons

Pulaski County High School head football coach Mark Dixon is taking an indefinite leave of absence from his position for medical reasons, according to a release Thursday from the school division.

Dixon, 51, will "undergo treatment for a medical issue related to his previous career in professional football," Pulaski County Public Schools public relations specialist David Gravely said in an email.

Assistant coach Cam Akers has been named interim head coach in Dixon's absence.

The news release said no further information concerning Dixon's health would be disclosed.

Akers said Thursday he is unsure how long Dixon might be away from the football program.

"I don't know how long this might last," Akers said. "I really can't disclose any information on Mark. Right now, I'm going to take control of the program and take on those head coaching responsibilities."

Dixon could not be reached for comment Thursday.

A former All-American offensive lineman at Virginia, Dixon played professionally in NFL Europe and the Canadian Football League for parts of three seasons before playing in 62 games for the NFL's Miami Dolphins from 1999-2004.

He was the head coach at Galax High from 2010-19, posting a 101-35 record while leading the Maroon Tide to the 2015 VHSL Class 1 title along with championship game appearances in 2011 and 2019.

Dixon was hired as the head coach at Pulaski County in 2020. His first team finished 4-3 in the delayed 2020 season that was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pulaski County was 4-7 last fall.

Akers is a Pulaski County graduate who was the head coach at Auburn High for five seasons from 2016-20.

He joined the Cougars' football staff in 2021.

"We'll do the same things we've been doing," Akers said. "We'll still be lifting in the morning and just kind of open football for kids to come out, for kids in the community, rec league kids, middle school kids, high school kids.

"We'll start doing skill work on Saturdays. Nothing's changed. That's what we've always been doing. We'll start going into our summer stuff at the end of May.

"I didn't expect this to happen so quick. We hope Mark gets better and we're going to hold up the integrity of the program and continue on with it."

