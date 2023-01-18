Pulaski County girls basketball team dominates Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG — When the Pulaski County girls basketball team last played Christiansburg, the game was close through three quarters before the Cougars pushed away late.

This time the Cougars wanted to send a message.

“We started out slow [the last time we played them] at home. So we just wanted to come out and beat them the best that we could,” Pulaski County guard Paige Huff said. “And show people we are still here and they’re not creeping up on us.”

Well, on Tuesday night, the Cougars delivered the message.

Beginning with a blistering first quarter from beyond the 3-point arc, the Pulaski County Cougars dominated Christiansburg 76-27.

The Cougars (13-3, 7-0 River Ridge District) missed their first 3-pointer against Christiansburg (11-5, 2-5) but then hit eight straight. The bottom of the net couldn’t catch a break.

“We got good shooters,” Pulaski County coach Scott Ratcliff said. “We shoot around 30% from three and that’s pretty good for a high school basketball team. But the girls felt like they had something to prove.”

“If you don’t establish a defensive identity against Pulaski, this kind of thing happens,” Christiansburg coach Jacob Underwood said.

Pulaski County led 31-2 after the first quarter.

Huff, who had 17 points, said the team had focused on shooting more 3-pointers after struggling to make them earlier in the season.

“We’re shooting a lot more 3s in practice and before the game,” Huff said. “We’re just getting each other motivated and pushing each other to the best of our ability.”

The Cougars made 10 3-pointers and Huff led the team with four.

“We knew Paige was going to be one of Pulaski’s best shooters,” Underwood said.

“Paige has been like that since she’s been on varsity and her attitude was great tonight,” Ratcliff said.

Underwood said the team didn’t emphasize locating Cougars guard Keslyn Secrist, who scored 19 points.

“I think Keslyn is their best player, but that’s no disrespect to any other players because they are a very good basketball team,” Underwood said.

Secrist, who made the Class 4 all-state first team as a junior last year, signed with NCAA Division I member Indiana State two months ago.

“I just look for the open shot. I didn't want to force too much, but when I got the chance to shoot I did,” Secrist said. “I’m glad that I was hitting tonight.”

Tori Vest and Hannah Keefer added 10 points apiece for Pulaski County.

“Pulaski came out with more effort than we did. They knocked down some shots early and we missed some defensive rotations,” Underwood said.

The Cougars have won 10 of their last 13 games by 20 or more points.

“When we got hired, we said we wanted to be relentless,” Ratcliff said. “When we don’t, it's aggravating. So when we do, we feel like we are as good as anyone.”

The Cougars made it to the Class 4 state semifinals last season. After building a better connection with her teammates, Secrist believes the team can go further this season.

“I think we are good enough to make it all the way to states,” Secrist said. “There are two teams that are really good competition and if we can beat those teams, hopefully, we can make it to the state championship.”