Pulaski County girls complete sweep of Patrick Henry with second lopsided win

Pulaski County girls basketball coach Scott Ratcliff was so eager for his team to be amped and ready to take on Patrick Henry Tuesday, he texted the players throughout the day.

“My phone was blowing up all day with the texts from our coach: ‘We gotta be ready to play. We gotta be ready,’” said senior forward Ally Fleenor. “We came out knowing what we had to do. We were definitely ready.”

Ready indeed. Pulaski County charged out to an early lead and pulled away from PH 66-47 in a game that was never closer than 12 points at any time in the second half.

The victory gave the Cougars (11-3, 7-0) a two-game lead over the Patriots in the River Ridge District.

“We had the girls fired up,” Ratcliff said. “We came here with something to prove because I don’t think we’ve gotten a good shake on some of our rankings. I look at those things and I think we’re definitely better than being the 11th ranked team in the state.”

Sophomore Hannah Keefer was all over the floor, scoring 13 points to match 13 rebounds and recording six steals. Three of her four buckets came on cutters in the lane.

“She played and rebounded really well,” Ratcliff said of Keefer. “This was really a step up for her tonight.”

The Cougars made a living on passing to the player moving toward the basket, both in the halfcourt and in transition.

“We like to move the basketball. We like to share the basketball and we like to do things the old school way,” Ratcliff said. “The extra pass will lead to a better shot.”

The distributive offense meant the Cougars spread the scoring opportunities around with four players in double figures.

Paige Huff and Keslyn Secrist found their range from outside in the opening quarter, each making two 3-pointers as Pulaski County shot 4-of-6 from outside the arc.

Secrist got hot again in the second half, finishing with a game-high 19 points and gathering nine boards, eight in the second half as the ball seemed to be looking for her. Huff finished with 13 points. Fleenor scored 17 while battling in the low post.

“It was tough,” Fleenor said. “We knew it would be one of our toughest games of the year and we were ready.”

Pulaski County dominated the first meeting, but the Patriots were without Jada Cook, a fact the Cougars believed would make winning this game a far tougher task.

“We knew they were without Cook last time and we had to prepare for that, so we wanted to put pressure on them,” Ratcliff said.

The Cougars defense was able to get pressure at the high post while playing a 2-3 zone that made working the ball inside tough for PH (12-2, 5-2).

Cook got her points, leading PH with 14, but the Patriots had shooting trouble, shooting 33% (18-of-54) for the game

PH coach Blue Cook said the story of the game was easy to see.

“They were just tougher,” Cook said. “Their effort was 10 times better than ours. They had crisper passing. They execute to get a high percentage shot, and we were shooting from the outside, so they hurt us.”