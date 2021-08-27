Pulaski County grinds out road win at Northside

On a muggy night at Northside High School, two young teams started their respective seasons with a back-and- forth battle that came down to the final quarter.
Pulaski County outlasted Northside, earning the 20-17 victory. Pulaski County (1-0) head coach Mark Dixon said his team had nine new starters on offense and eight new starters on defense, and he was proud of the way they played until the end.
“I thought both our kids were resilient, both teams,” Dixon said. “We hung in there long enough and I guess it was one of those deals where we were the last team standing.”
The Cougars weren’t the only ones with fresh faces on the field to start the season. Senior wide receiver Cameron Abshire started at quarterback for Northside (0-1) because usual starter Sidney Webb had to sit out with a shoulder injury. Abshire, who hasn’t played quarterback since youth football, found out just two days before the game that he was going to be the starter.
“It was fun,” Abshire said. “I was ready for it.”
Though he didn’t throw the ball much, Abshire proved his readiness with his legs. He ran for 126 yards on 17 carries, highlighted by a 65-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter.
The Pulaski County trio of junior quarterback Cam Cooper, senior running back Keyontae Kennedy and senior wide receiver John Lyman proved to be too much for the Viking defense. Cooper threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Lyman caught six passes for 94 yards and ran for 32 yards — including the eventual game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
But Kennedy’s hard rushing helped put the game away. After Lyman’s 13-yard scoring dash put the Cougars up for good with 6:31 left, Kennedy picked up tough yards and extended drives to keep the clock moving and put the game away. Kennedy ended up with 97 yards on 14 rushes.
It took both offenses a little while to warm up. The game’s first score came after Northside senior Nathaniel Funk blocked a punt and Jarel Rhodes recovered it on Pulaski County’s 2-yard line. Abshire ran it in two plays later for the first score of the season.
Pulaski County’s first touchdown came when Cooper found receiver JJ Gulley over the middle for an 80-yard catch and score. Northside kicker Jeremiah Peterson knocked down a 31-yard field goal in the final minute of the first half to give the Vikings a 10-7 lead heading into the halftime locker room.
Dixon said he told his players at halftime to try to play cleaner in the second half, and he was pleased with the way his young players did that.
Northside travels to Cave Spring Thursday, and Vikings head coach Scott Fisher said he expects Webb to be healthy enough to start at quarterback. Pulaski County remains on the road next week, traveling to play the Tennessee Vikings in Bristol.