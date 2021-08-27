Pulaski County grinds out road win at Northside

On a muggy night at Northside High School, two young teams started their respective seasons with a back-and- forth battle that came down to the final quarter.

Pulaski County outlasted Northside, earning the 20-17 victory. Pulaski County (1-0) head coach Mark Dixon said his team had nine new starters on offense and eight new starters on defense, and he was proud of the way they played until the end.

“I thought both our kids were resilient, both teams,” Dixon said. “We hung in there long enough and I guess it was one of those deals where we were the last team standing.”

The Cougars weren’t the only ones with fresh faces on the field to start the season. Senior wide receiver Cameron Abshire started at quarterback for Northside (0-1) because usual starter Sidney Webb had to sit out with a shoulder injury. Abshire, who hasn’t played quarterback since youth football, found out just two days before the game that he was going to be the starter.

“It was fun,” Abshire said. “I was ready for it.”

Though he didn’t throw the ball much, Abshire proved his readiness with his legs. He ran for 126 yards on 17 carries, highlighted by a 65-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter.