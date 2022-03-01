Pulaski County has near miss in VHSL Class 4 indoor track championship

LYNCHBURG — A pair of Timesland teams were knocked out of first place at the end of the Class 4 indoor track meet at Liberty University on Tuesday.

The Pulaski County boys dropped from the top spot to second in the penultimate event, then fell to third in the final race of the meet.

The Jefferson Forest girls were passed at the final finish line and missed a share of the state title by one solitary point.

Timesland athletes earned individual state championships in several events.

Two Pulaski County Cougars stood atop the podium — Diego Turner won the shot put and JJ Gulley won the high jump. Salem’s Peyton Lewis won the 55 meter dash. Addison Hilton of Jefferson Forest won the 300 meter dash. On the girls’ side Zoie Lamanna won the 1000 meter run and teammate Hannah Pettyjohn won the pole vault.

The Class 3 meet, held concurrently in the indoor track facility at Liberty University, saw Jessica Palisca of Cave Spring win two titles, the 1000 and 1600 meter runs, while the Knights 4x200 relay team took the top medals. Maddie Moles of Christiansburg won the pole vault.

For the Jefferson Forest girls, mere inches mattered. Heading into the final event, they were tied with Atlee, both holding 50 points. Atlee was not in the race but the Cavaliers were relegated to the first of the three heats. Lamanna ran the anchor leg in 1:00.21, but being in the first heat she was on the track by herself and had only the urging of the crowd and her internal drive to push to the line. The team time of 4:17.63 was 0.05 seconds slower than the final runners from Blacksburg and Jamestown, who could see each other as they mounted a final push to the finish.

Those six one-hundredths, which would be mere inches if the runners were on the track at the same time, kept the Cavs from earning a point in the 4x400 and left them tied with Atlee.

JF coach Ryan Mariano was anxiously calculating the standings going into the relay.

“We need one point,” Mariano said. “That’s eighth place or better, but we’ve got a couple teams catching up. We’ll be OK as long as they don’t win it.

Heritage-Newport News was one of those teams and they won it, blistering the field by nearly seven seconds to take the 10 points and claim the state title by a point after being nine back before the event.

Lamanna finished second in the 1600m run, just 0.6 seconds behind Alli Cryster of Hanover. That tiny margin was the difference in two team points. The runner-up finish matched the Cavs finish in the 2021 outdoor season.

Pulaski got all but one of its 46.5 points from the field events. In addition to the 10 earned by Turner and Gulley, John Lyman III earned 15.5 team points with a third place finish in the long jump, tie for fourth in the high jump and fifth in the triple jump. He also took eighth place finish in the 55m dash for one point. Armonte Hill-Lewis was second in the long jump and sixth in triple jump.

Coach Sirak Ogbagabir knew his team had posted all their points before most of the running evens started, so it was a wait-and-see as teams came from behind to threaten the Cougars. Pulaski County had a half-point lead over Loudoun Valley when the second-to-last race, the 3200m, started, but Ogbagabir knew only a miracle of dramatic misfortune for the Loudoun Valley runner Graham Mussman would keep him from pushing his team into the lead. Track competitors never wish for dramatic misfortunes, but even so it didn’t happen and Mussman won the event and took the points.

“We scored about what we needed to,” Ogbagabir said. “Before our regional we were the tenth ranked team in the state, so we’ve moved up well.”

“We’re hoping to hold onto second at this point,” Ogbagabir said. To do that meant Western Albemarle had to finish second or worse in the final relay, but they won it and passed the Cougars by a half-point.

For Turner, a junior, it was his first state championship. His toss was 51 feet 5.25 inches.

“I couldn’t believe I did it,” Turner said. “It feels good to help my team out.”

Gulley won his first in his final indoor meet as a senior.

“Last year I was supposed to win and I didn’t so I had a chip on my shoulder,” Gulley said.

His winning height of 6 feet 5 inches was a personal record. He had the title won before clearing the bar the final time as no one else cleared the height of 6 feet 2 inches.

On the boys side, JF finshed sixth while Blacksburg was 14th. Salem finished 20th.

The Blacksburg girls finished eighth.

Cave Spring’s three championship medals included a pair of personal records from Palisca. She started with the 1600 meter, breaking the tape in 5:05.72, more than three seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.

“I crossed and thought ‘Let’s do it again,’” Palisca said.

A little more than an hour later, she did.

“I was nervous at first but I thought I could do it,” the Knights senior said. “Going into the 1000, I was super tired but in between we had a miracle of our 4 x 200 team getting first and they weren’t ranked anywhere near it, so I thought I could do it again,” Palisca said, giving a shoutout to the team of Sinaya Tolliver, Laine Bennett, Aubrey Hertzberg and Dara Ndem, who finished a second ahead of Heritage-Lynchburg with a time of 1:50.87.

Cave Spring’s sixth place finish was one spot better than Christiansburg. William Byrd finished 22nd and Liberty-Bedford came in 27th. Lord Botetourt was 33rd.

On the boys’ side in Class 3, Lord Botetourt was the highest finishing Timesland team at 13th. Staunton River came in 16th. Christiansburg was 22nd, Northside was 23rd, Magna Vista finished 24th, Hidden Valley was 27th and Bassett was 31st, Rockbridge County and William Byrd tied at 33rd.