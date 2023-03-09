RICHMOND — The Hampton girls basketball team scored over 50 points in 22 games heading into the VHSL Class 4 state championship.

Thursday night at VCU’s Siegel Center, the Pulaski County Cougars found out why the Crabbers’ offense was so potent.

Kennedy Harris scored 35 points to lead Hampton past Pulaski County 75-63.

The Cougars (26-4) didn’t have an answer for Harris, who is going to Division I George Mason in the fall. Harris torched Pulaski County for 22 points in the first half to give the Crabbers (25-3) a 45-25 halftime lead.

“I kind of changed the defense up a little bit in the second quarter and that might be on me,” Pulaski County coach Scott Ratcliff said. “That’s when they made their run. So I can’t blame the girls for what they did. I’d say their heart was there. Sometimes coaches screw up too, man.”

But a 20-point halftime deficit wouldn’t make the Cougars give up. Keslyn Secrist, who had 22 points and 12 rebounds, led Pulaski County on an 8-0 run to start the third quarter to cut the Crabbers’ lead to 45-33.

“We really challenged them at the halftime. That second quarter got us in a huge hole,” Ratcliff said. “And a team like Hampton with the shooters they got, there’s no way we can dig a hole like that, but I’ll be darned if we didn’t just about pull that thing out there.”

Secrist was like a gazelle running down the floor and attacking the rim.

“They’ve shown [heart] since the fourth grade,” Ratcliff said. “We have traveled all over the East Coast for years playing travel basketball and that’s not the first time I’ve seen [them fight back].”

Secrist, who is going to Division I Indiana State University, is one of three seniors for Pulaski County.

“It hurts to know that we went out [as a] runner-up,” Secrist said. “But these groups of girls I’ve been around since the fourth grade and the friendships I’ve made with them I wouldn’t change for the world.”

Pulaski County shot a scorching 58.3% (7 for 12) in the third quarter.

In the fourth, Hannah Keefer, who scored 23 points, drew contact while scoring a layup to cut Hampton’s lead to 49-57. The basket marked the first time Pulaski County was within single digits of Hampton since early in the second quarter.

“I don’t think any of us were scared of going into [the game],” Keefer said. “I think all of us came out and like we knew what we had to do, and I think everyone put it all out there.”

Keefer was battling down low all game with Hampton’s Kaliyah Perry. Keefer would score more points, but Perry (10 points) got the last laugh when she ended the Cougars’ 8-2 run to extend Hampton’s lead to 67-56.

Harris would close out at the free-throw line, where she went 8 for 8, for Hampton.

The Cougars entered the game as the all-time winningest girls basketball team in Pulaski County history (26 wins).

“We told them to keep their heads up,” Ratcliff said. “This group of girls here that we had at the high school this year I believe has been the most successful group assembled that we’ve had at that high school.”

Hampton 75, Pulaski County 63

Hampton (25-3)

Johnson 7, Foster 6, Harris 35, Tynes 6, Perry 10, Stratton 7, Hunter 4.

Pulaski County (26-4)

M. Vest 7, Huff 3, Lawson 8, Secrist 22, Keefer 23.

Hampton 17 28 12 18 — 75

Pulaski Co. 11 14 21 17 — 63

3-point goals: Hampton 8 (Johnson, Foster 2, Harris 5), Pulaski County 5 (Huff, Lawson 2, Secrist, M. Vest).