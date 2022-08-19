Pulaski County removes the 'interim' label for head coach Cam Akers

DUBLIN — The relative calm of Pulaski County’s offseason was disrupted in April when the school system announced that head football coach Mark Dixon would be taking a temporary leave of absence from his position for medical reasons.

At that time Cam Akers, an assistant coach for Dixon, was appointed the Cougars’ interim head coach. Later in the spring, however, it was announced that Dixon, who came to Pulaski County after winning a state championship at Galax during a 10-year run with the Maroon Tide, would not be returning to the sidelines leaving Akers in charge to begin the 2022 season.

The school division on Friday named Akers the head coach for the Cougar football program.

Even with the offseason moves things were running as usual when the Cougars began preseason workouts earlier this summer, according to Akers.

“Everything has been smooth. I’ve got a good supportive staff that works with me and a good group of kids to work with, so I’m really blessed,” Akers said of the coaching transition. “It’s been good. The transition of me taking the position was back in May. I think the kids have been responding well and the administration has been supportive. We’ve had a good training camp and we had good physical first scrimmage against Franklin County that we really needed to get some experience for us.”

Being at the helm of a team is not new to Akers, who previously served as head coach at Auburn for five years before joining Dixon’s staff at Pulaski County ahead of last season. As he begins the process of putting his stamp on the team, some of his Akers’ assistants from Auburn have come over to join the Cougars’ staff as well.

Akers inherits a squad that finished 4-6 last year and missed the Class 4 playoffs. The Cougars started the season strong winning three of their four games, but with injuries mounting and a daunting River Ridge District schedule to deal with the team ended the campaign on a three-game losing streak to fall below .500.

The Cougars will be returning about half of their starters this fall and junior quarterback Chris Gallimore will be back behind center after seeing significant playing time during the second half of last season. On defense Akers says the Cougars will be led by the linebacking pair of Trevor Burton and Tyler Underwood.

“They are leaders in the program, and we expect big years from them,” Akers said of Burton and Underwood.

As is usually the case, Pulaski County will be facing a difficult schedule right off the bat. The Cougars open non-district play in Dublin on Friday against Northside. Other non-district competition includes Tennessee High (Sept. 2), at Bluefield (Sept. 8) and at Graham (Oct. 20).

“Our schedule is a gauntlet. It’s pretty tough and front loaded, but hopefully it will make us battle tested,” Akers said.

There likely won’t be much a letup once district play begins as the Cougars start River Ridge action on Sept. 24 on the road at Cave Spring.

“It’s the River Ridge District. You have both good coaching and good players and there is a lot more speed in the district than it’s given credit for,” Akers said.