DUBLIN — Keslyn Secrist has been playing big since she was a kid.

When Secrist was 6 years old, she wanted to play on her sister's rec league basketball team. But Secrist was three years younger than her sister. So she begged her dad day in and day out to let her play until one day, he agreed.

“My sister played basketball when she was younger, so I always played rec and I played up on her team,” said Keslyn Secrist, who is now a senior on the Pulaski County High School girls basketball team.

“I just dropped her older sister off at rec league practice and she came out and said, ‘I really like it,’” Rick Secrist said. “Then I get involved with Keslyn and you know the younger sister always wants to participate.”

Kassidy Secrist, who is Keslyn’s only sibling, played NCAA Division III basketball at Eastern Mennonite University.

Keslyn Secrist said her sister had inspired her since they were children.

“I feel like I would have ended up playing basketball, but because she started playing basketball, I followed her,” Keslyn Secrist said.

Throughout the years, Keslyn Secrist improved her game so much that she received three Division I scholarship offers.

The 5-foot-9, 130-pound guard picked Indiana State over Stetson and Youngstown State last fall after building a connection with Indiana State's coaches for more than two years.

She got her scholarship offer from Missouri Valley Conference member Indiana State the summer heading into her junior year.

Secrist visited Indiana State two times before going on her official visit last October.

“I got to be involved and see the team. I went out to eat several times,” Secrist said. “And [got to] be around the team and see how I fit in there.”

She announced her commitment to Indiana State on Twitter last November, four days before signing with the program.

“I’m extremely proud of her for everything that she has accomplished,” Rick Secrist said. “But to me, it’s not about the level. It’s about getting to play the sport she loves and getting an education.

“The one thing that impressed me the most about Keslyn and her [play style] is that she puts the we in front of me.”

Secrist is averaging 15.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks for Pulaski County (18-3, 11-0 River Ridge District).

Indiana State coach Chad Killinger said he knew Secrist would be a good fit on his revamped team.

“[We wanted her because she has] great basketball IQ, really good ability to finish around the rim in the half court and in the full court,” Killinger said. “And her ability to knock down open shots.”

This is Killinger’s second season as head coach of the Sycamores. The program won just 10 games combined in the two years before he took over. He entered Friday with 20 wins combined in his two seasons at the helm.

Killinger said he found Secrist by scouting her AAU team, the West Virginia Thunder.

“The West Virginia Thunder are a really good AAU program. So obviously we were looking at a lot of different kids on their team,” Killinger said. “But she was the one that we felt like may be flying under the radar a little bit. We were really impressed with what she did with the minutes that she got.”

Secrist joined the West Virginia Thunder the summer before her junior year. Playing on the Thunder helped Secrist and her family gain confidence that she could play Division I basketball.

“Playing with girls that are also D-I and really good helped me motivate myself,” she said.

“Me and her mother talked about going with [the West Virginia Thunder] to see if she could go to the next level,” Rick Secrist said. “She played against some of the best in the country and she was just fine.”

Keslyn Secrist said Scott Johnson, who is the coach of the West Virginia Thunder, helped push her to a different gear.

Secrist said playing AAU was one of the biggest factors in her getting an offer to play at a Division I school.

“High School is a little more laid back. You play competition, but it's not just [a bunch of] D-I players coming at you,” Secrist said. “In AAU, there’s a lot more to it, like we had 50 plays that all went in the same set. I feel like you get more out of AAU because more college coaches come. I think everyone should play AAU because it helps you get exposure.”

Secrist was on the Pulaski County junior varsity in the eighth grade and has been on the varsity since her Freshman year.

“She’s gotten better at every aspect of the game. Keslyn grew pretty good over one summer and her rebounding is through the roof,” Pulaski County coach Scott Ratcliff said. “Her jump shots are getting better and just her toughness is what I like about her.”

Ratcliff said Secrist is one of the most clutch players he’s ever coached.

“She’s a great spark when you need it,” Ratcliff said. “When you get in a tight spot, you know Keslyn is always going to bring it. That’s a good thing to fall back on.

“Last year we were playing Loudoun County and we were down one with four seconds to go. We threw the ball in and Keslyn ran the length of the floor. Boom, hits a layup. Ball game. Just that kind of speed and that Michael Jordan 'Give me the ball’ [attitude].”

Pulaski County lost to Millbrook in the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals last season, when Secrist made the Class 4 all-state first team.

Secrist hopes this year will be even better.

“I think winning a state championship would be a really good opportunity for my senior year and I think we have the potential to make it,” Secrist said. “Last year we lost in the semifinals to Millbrook and we played them this year and got them back.”

“[For us to win states] she’s got to get her average or better. She’s got to get 10-14 rebounds to do that,” Ratcliff said. “She’s got to be an assists leader and get the ball to the right people. We definitely need Keslyn Secrist. Anybody in the state would love to have her.”