Pulaski County takes charge, heads to state semifinal with 10-point win over Sherando

DUBLIN — If any of the Cougars had plans for this weekend, they are going to have to make some changes as Pulaski County’s girls basketball team has at least one more game to play this season.

The Cougars outscored Sherando 18-2 in the first quarter and then held off a charge from the Warriors in the second half to take a 54-44 victory in a Class 4 state quarterfinal on Friday night at Pulaski County High School.

Pulaski County (24-3) moves on to the state semifinals on Monday night. If the Cougars win that game, they will play in Thursday’s final in Richmond and compete for the first state title in program history.

Sherando’s Asia Williams scored the first basket of the game for the Warriors to make it 3-2, but from there the Cougars scored 15 unanswered points to close the first quarter and built an 18-2 lead.

“I wasn’t surprised. We’ve done that all year getting off to good early starts,” Pulaski County coach Scott Ratcliff said.

Sherando (20-7) scored the first bucket of the second quarter, but again the Cougars went on a run with eight straight points to make it 26-4 late in first half.

The Warriors, though, scored the last five points of the quarter to cut the deficit to 26-9 at halftime. At the start of the second half, Sherando’s Grace Burke almost single-handedly got her team back into the game.

After being held scoreless in the first half, Burke, a junior, scored 14 points in a 16-5 run to start the third quarter that cut the deficit to 31-26. She knocked down four 3-pointers in the run.

“I was disappointed in our second and third quarters. We had a letdown and got lax on defense,” Ratcliff said. “We sometimes get lax like that. I thought our focus was there, but we weren’t patient enough.”

With things getting tight, the Cougars’ Ally Fleenor stepped up. Fleenor scored 10 of her team-high 16 points in the third quarter as the Cougars closed the period on an 8-3 run to widen the advantage back to 39-29 going into the fourth.

Senior guard Erin Russell took over from there, scoring the first six points of the final period for Pulaski County as the Cougars never saw their lead go under nine points in the game’s final eight minutes.

“All of us knew that we had to step up and start picking it up when she [Burke] started hitting shots,” Russell said.

Russell finished the game with nine points while Keslyn Secrist was the Cougars’ other double figurer scorer with 12 points.

Secrist said she and her teammates were just glad to be back in front of their home crowd after winning both their Region 4D semifinal and final on the road.

“It was awesome. We had a lot of fans at the away games, but the support we got from the fans in Pulaski County helped us get the win tonight,” Secrist said.

Burke led Sherando, the Region 4C runner-up, with 16 points.

Pulaski County 54, Sherando 44

Sherando (20-7)

Williams 3 0-0 6, Polston 2 2-4 7, Hall 3 0-0 9, Burke 6 0-0 16, Willett 1 0-0 2, Carlson 1 0-2 2, Carter 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 2-6 44.

Pulaski County (24-3)

Huff 3 0-0 8, Fleenor 7 1-3 16, Keefer 1 0-0 2, Lawson 1 3-4 5, Secrist 5 2-3 12, Vest 1 0-0 2, Russell 2 5-7 9. Totals 20 11-17 54.

Sherando 2 7 20 15 — 44

Pulaski Co. 18 8 13 15 — 54

3-point goals: Sherando 8 (Burke 4, Hall 3, Polston), Pulaski County 3 (Huff 2, Fleenor). Total Fouls: Sherando 14, Pulaski County 8. Fouled Out: None.