Pulaski County welcomes football back with 42-0 victory at Cave Spring

Pulaski County was the first team that got the green light to proceed with out-of-season workouts last summer.

It showed in the second half as the visitors scored 35 points to give Mark Dixon a victory in his first game as the Cougars’ head coach.

Dixon made the move to the Class 4 school after leading Class 1 Galax to 101 victories and one VHSL championship in the previous 10 seasons.

“It’s definitely different,” Dixon said. “It’s been a hard adjustment, in terms of trying to get the guys as competitive as we can.”

Cave Spring has faced its own obstacles, with limited preseason practices this month.

The Knights limited Pulaski to just 87 yards rushing, but they committed three second-half turnovers and struggled in the kicking game in the first game on the newly-replaced artificial turf at the stadium.

“We played a pretty good first half. We didn’t play a very good second half,” Cave Spring coach Tim Fulton said. “We sold out to get a couple things done and they caught us.”

Dalton picked his spots, completing 6 of 9 passes for 140 yards.