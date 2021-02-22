Pulaski County welcomes football back with 42-0 victory at Cave Spring

The sign in the parking lot at Dwight Bogle Stadium read “Caution, Children Playing.”
Finally.
After 436 days, football returned to the VHSL and the Roanoke Valley on Monday night.
Pulaski County quarterback Drew Dalton threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as the Cougars scored a 42-0 River Ridge District victory over Cave Spring in the first game either team had played since November, 2019.
The home team’s band played. Whistles blew. Pads popped and cowbells rang.
Other than largely empty bleachers on both sides and a scoreboard that didn't work, it sure seemed like high school football.
“It felt so good,” Dalton said. “It felt normal all except for the crowd. I miss the crowd.”
Monday’s game was hastily put back on both teams’ schedules after the Roanoke County School Board reversed its field after originally ruling that its schools could only play against other county teams as part of COVID-19 mitigation.
The Cougars were preparing for a season opener against Patrick Henry before the Cave Spring game reappeared.
“We didn’t even know we were playing them until, like, Wednesday,” Dalton said. “We were preparing for PH. We had a short turnaround. One of our practices got canceled so we had to do a zoom meeting.”
Pulaski County was the first team that got the green light to proceed with out-of-season workouts last summer.
It showed in the second half as the visitors scored 35 points to give Mark Dixon a victory in his first game as the Cougars’ head coach.
Dixon made the move to the Class 4 school after leading Class 1 Galax to 101 victories and one VHSL championship in the previous 10 seasons.
“It’s definitely different,” Dixon said. “It’s been a hard adjustment, in terms of trying to get the guys as competitive as we can.”
Cave Spring has faced its own obstacles, with limited preseason practices this month.
The Knights limited Pulaski to just 87 yards rushing, but they committed three second-half turnovers and struggled in the kicking game in the first game on the newly-replaced artificial turf at the stadium.
“We played a pretty good first half. We didn’t play a very good second half,” Cave Spring coach Tim Fulton said. “We sold out to get a couple things done and they caught us.”
Dalton picked his spots, completing 6 of 9 passes for 140 yards.
The 6-foot, 190-pound senior connected with Will Bishop on a 13-yard TD pass with 5:23 left in the second quarter for the only score of the first half.
Dalton opened the second half with a 49-yard TD to Chase Dotson, then he added a pair of 1-yard runs for a 28-0 lead in the third quarter.
Quemar Porter returned an interception 39 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter, followed by backup running back Trevor Burton’s 5-yard TD run.
Keyonte Kennedy rushed 17 times for 78 yards, but the Cougars ran for just 87 yards as a team.
Dixon is hopeful the running game will develop. Pulaski plays Hidden Valley at home Saturday.
“I don’t know,” the former NFL offensive lineman said. “It’s what always happens. It’s new to them. People are blitzing and stunting, and we’re not picking it up.
“It just takes time. By the time I left [Galax], most of those guys had been there two, three, four years. These linemen are extremely talented, but they’re learning a whole new math problem.”
Cave Spring alternated quarterbacks.
Junior Skylor Griffiths ran for 70 yards on 14 carries, while junior Chase Speller attempted 12 passes, completing two.
Call it a work in progress.
“Trying to figure it out,” Fulton said.
Getting a real live football game under its belt will help speed up the process.
“Huge,” Fulton said.
Pulaski County;0;7;21;14;—;42
Cave Spring;0;0;0;0;—;0
Second quarter
PC — Bishop 13 pass from Dalton (Simpson kick)
Third quarter
PC — Dotson 49 pass from Dalton (Simpson kick)
PC — Dalton 1 run (Simpson kick)
PC — Dalton 1 run (Simpson kick)
Fourth quarter
PC — Porter 39 interception return (Simpson kick)
PC — Burton 5 run (Simpson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;;PC;;CS
First downs;;11;8
Rushes-yards;;35-87;;25-88
Passing yards;;140;;31
Comp-Att-Int;;6-9-0;;5-16-2
Fumbles-lost;;1-1;;2-1
Penalties;;5-47;;2-10
Punts;;1-34.0;;5-17.4
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Pulaski County, Kennedy 17-78, Burton 4-15, Cooper 1-2, Porter 5-2, Dalton 8-(-10). Cave Spring, Griffiths 14-70, Skaff 1-19, Woolfolk. 1-7, Parker 1-2, Altizer 2-1, Speller 4-(minus 1).
PASSING — Pulaski County, Dalton 6-9-0-140. Cave Spring, Speller 2-12-2-24, Griffiths 3-4-0-7.
RECEIVING — Pulaski County, Gallimore 3-36, Dotson 1-49, Johnson 1-42, Bishop 1-13. Cave Spring, Reeves 2-22, Chaustre 1-7, Cooper 1-3, Woolfolk 1-(minus 1).
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123