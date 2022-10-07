Pulaski County's ball control offense no match for Salem's explosive offense

Pulaski County may have dominated the time of possession, but Salem’s offense made the most of the little time it had the football on Friday night.

Salem quarterback Daron Wilson threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns while running back Peyton Lewis provided an additional three scores as the Spartans pulled away in the second half for a 49-14 victory over the Cougars at Salem Stadium on homecoming.

On the night Salem (6-1, 3-0) had five touchdown drives of less than two minutes and a kickoff return from Lewis of 88 yards to counteract the ball control offense of Pulaski County (3-3, 1-2).

“We are in week seven and we’ve had several teams who have tried to do that to us where they run that 40 second play clock down and try to get four yards at a time for a fresh set of downs,” Salem head coach Don Holter said.

The Spartans got on the scoreboard first when Wilson connected with Josiah Meyer on a 26-yard touchdown pass on Salem’s opening drive of the night to make it 7-0 with eight minutes left in the first quarter.

The Cougars answered Salem’s initial score with a 13-play drive that took more than six minutes off the clock. The possession, however, ended when Pulaski County quarterback Chris Gallimore lost a fumble on Salem’s 13 after successfully converting on a fourth and 2.

On the next play the Spartans cashed the turnover into points when Wilson hit receiver Jonathan Vernon on a short pass that Vernon turned into an 87-yard score to double the Salem lead to 14-0 with 49 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Pulaski County got on the board on its next drive when running back Trevor Burton scored the first of two touchdowns on the night running in from 8 yards out to make it 14-7 at the 8:56 mark of the second quarter.

The Cougars had little time to celebrate, though, as Lewis returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a score to move the margin back to two touchdowns at 20-7 after a blocked extra point.

Burton scored his second touchdown on the Cougars’ next drive, which lasted 15 plays and took 7:32 off the clock. Burton’s 3-yard TD run made it 20-14, but it also left the Salem offense a little over a minute on the clock before halftime.

Salem promptly drove down the field and Wilson threw his third touchdown of the half when he connected with Moyer on a 17-yard scoring pass with three seconds left on the clock. Wilson threw a jump ball on the play to Moyer who was being guarded man-to-man in the end zone.

“I saw Josiah and I saw the corner pressing him. I thought my guy was better and I wanted to give him a chance,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s coach thought the late second quarter score was a turning point in the game.

“That was big. We got the ball back with a minute and seven seconds and got in our two-minute offense with some timeouts. I was glad they executed that well,” Holter said.

The Spartans carried the momentum into the third quarter when Wilson, who was named Homecoming Prince at halftime, threw a screen pass to fullback Javione Jones who ran it 15 yards for a touchdown on the opening possession of the second half to make it 34-14.

Lewis followed that score with touchdown runs of 74 and 46 yards later in the period to put the game away.

“Running the football is what we do no matter who we play. It would have been nice to have had some long drives in the second half,” Pulaski County head coach Cam Akers said. “Our guys were sloppy in the second half. When the going got tough we got sloppy.”