 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pulaski County's Friday football game canceled due to COVID issues for opponent
0 comments
alert

Pulaski County's Friday football game canceled due to COVID issues for opponent

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pulaski County's scheduled football game Friday night against Tennessee High School in Bristol, Tennessee, has been canceled.

Pulaski County athletic director Scott Vest said Tuesday in an email that the game was canceled because of COVID-19 problems within the Tennessee High program.

Vest said Pulaski is seeking another opponent to replace Tennessee High on the schedule.

On Monday, Staunton River postponed its home game Friday against Jefferson Forest because of "the quarantine of SRHS individuals, as a result of their competition last week" against William Campbell, according to Golden Eagles athletic director Josh Smallwood.

Staunton River's football team is scheduled to return to practice next week.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Fleming players enjoy seeing 2 of their coaches ‘back in the day’

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert