Pulaski County's Friday football game canceled due to COVID issues for opponent

Pulaski County's scheduled football game Friday night against Tennessee High School in Bristol, Tennessee, has been canceled.

Pulaski County athletic director Scott Vest said Tuesday in an email that the game was canceled because of COVID-19 problems within the Tennessee High program.

Vest said Pulaski is seeking another opponent to replace Tennessee High on the schedule.

On Monday, Staunton River postponed its home game Friday against Jefferson Forest because of "the quarantine of SRHS individuals, as a result of their competition last week" against William Campbell, according to Golden Eagles athletic director Josh Smallwood.

Staunton River's football team is scheduled to return to practice next week.