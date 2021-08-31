Pulaski County's Friday football game reset due to COVID issues for original opponent

Pulaski County's scheduled football game Friday night against Tennessee High School in Bristol, Tennessee, has been canceled, but a new contest with Jefferson Forest has been set.

Pulaski County athletic director Scott Vest said Tuesday in an email that the original game was canceled because of COVID-19 problems within the Tennessee High program.

On Monday, Staunton River postponed its home game Friday against Jefferson Forest because of "the quarantine of SRHS individuals, as a result of their competition last week" against William Campbell, according to Golden Eagles athletic director Josh Smallwood.

Staunton River's football team is scheduled to return to practice next week.