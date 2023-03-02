PULASKI — Being one of the only girls on a wrestling team was never easy for Pulaski County’s Molly Keller, but she never gave up.

During her first year wrestling in high school, Keller didn't win a single match.

“Even [when I did] Brazilian jiu-jitsu, there was only one other girl in that room, so I was used to just training with other guys. That gender imbalance didn't affect me at all,” Keller said in a phone interview Wednesday. “But the first thing I noticed is that guys are a lot stronger whether it’s in practice or while competing.”

She wouldn’t win a wrestling match until midway through her sophomore year, but she always knew how good she could be.

“I remember getting really upset at the end of all my matches because I knew it was because I wasn't as strong and I hadn't been doing this forever. I would always lose, but I had great coaches that would talk me through it all.”

By the end of Keller’s senior year, she had an overall record of 26-9 and all nine losses were against boys (8-9).

Then on Saturday, which was the second day of the first-ever VHSL girls state open championships, Keller beat Tallwood’s Tatiana Denig to win an individual title at 136 pounds.

She was the only wrestler in Timesland to win an individual girls championship.

“I would assume that she is the No. 1 136-pounder in the state,” Pulaski County coach Bobby Alger said in a phone interview on Wednesday. “And not to make it sound like I'm overconfident or anything, but it was pretty obvious.”

Keller said she was confident in winning the match but started nervously.

“We were both wrestling very defensively because I didn't want to give up any points and she didn't want to do anything that got her in trouble,” Keller said.

When the referee raised Keller’s hand, she felt like years of hard work had finally paid off. She celebrated by jumping into her brother Marshall Keller’s arms.

Molly Keller remembered that Marshall used to jump into his coach's arms after all his state title wins.

“I'm like, she's got this and then she gets the pin. And I remember getting up out of my chair and just pointing at her like, 'You did this,' and I don't even know if she saw me, but she goes to shake hands and when she's walking back to the corner, I just had my arms wide open,” Marshall Keller said in a phone interview Wednesday. “Like, 'You did it, kid. You did it.' And she ran over and I kept having my arms out and she just latched on, jumped right into them. A couple of tears ran down her face, and we just embraced."

Keller comes from a family of wrestlers, including her brother and father. Marshall Keller was a three-time state champion at Christiansburg High School and is now wrestling at Division I Princeton University.

Molly Keller remembers going to her brother's wrestling matches as early as 4 years old.

Keller said her connection with Marshall is special.

“I think it just speaks to our bond," Marshall Keller said. "I love my sister to death, and I tell everyone she's going to go out and take from this world what she wants from it. She beats to her own drum."

Marshall is about a seven-hour drive from Pulaski County but comes home anytime his sister needs him in her corner.

Marshall was a sparring partner and coach for his sister many times this season and was there for most of her big wins.

When she won the first annual Beast of the East girls tournament earlier this year, Marshall came down to coach her to a victory. He said he never won the Beast of the East boys tournament in high school.

“I just remember her coming off the mat and giving her a big hug [then] kind of walking her down the tunnel for a second. I think I said, ‘Like you realize you just did something your brother never did,' because I know she looks up to me,” Marshall Keller said.

Alger said Molly Keller is one of two girls on the Pulaski County wrestling team, and he’s never trained them differently than their male counterparts.

“They didn't even work out together. They were placed with boys that were around the same weight as them,” Alger said. “There was no special accommodations made other than the obvious — dressing facilities and stuff like that.”

Agler said Keller got better yearly through her relentless practicing hard with the team and with the Virginia Elite wrestling club.

Keller said she was dedicated to wrestling like no other sport she’s played. She didn’t take too much time off from wrestling because she wanted to continue improving.

“I'd go [to Virginia Elite] as soon as high school season ended. They had maybe like a two-week gap period and then I go straight back into club wrestling with them,” Keller said.

The VHSL considers girls wrestling an “emerging sport” and is giving it three years to grow the participation to at least 50% of what boys wrestling is.

Keller has started recruiting girls to the Pulaski County wrestling team.

She said that many girls she’s spoken with wouldn’t wrestle because they don’t want to wrestle boys. But Keller is confident that girls wrestling will get sanctioned by the end of the trial period.

Keller has received four Division II offers and plans to decide which college to attend in the next few weeks.