Pulaski County's romps in homecoming win over Cave Spring

DUBLIN — When John Lyman is on the field, he is always a threat to score for Pulaski County.
That was never more the case than on Friday night when Lyman scored touchdowns on both defense and special teams to help lead the Cougars to a 42-7 win over Cave Spring on homecoming at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium.
Lyman got his big night started with 5:20 left in the first quarter. Cave Spring was forced to punt from their end zone and Knights’ punter Owen Sweeney hit a low kick that Lyman fielded on the Cave 34 and then proceeded to take down the Cougars’ sideline for a score to make it 7-0.
“I haven’t been receiving too many kicks because they haven’t been kicking to me,” Lyman said. “I was just trying to follow my blocks. They set up a great wall. Wouldn’t have happened without my teammates because they set that up for me. I liked that sea of burgundy.”
On Pulaski County’s next offensive possession Lyman looked like he scored again when Cougar quarterback Cam Cooper connected with him on a 79-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive. The play, however, was called back due to an illegal receiver downfield penalty against Pulaski County.
Despite the penalty Pulaski County (3-1, 1-0) would eventually reach the end zone on the drive as the Cougars marched 79 yards in six plays capped by a 4-yard TD run from Keyontae Kennedy to make it 14-0 with 47 seconds left in the first quarter.
Cave Spring (1-4, 0-2) tried to respond midway through the second quarter driving inside the Cougar 20, but Knights’ quarterback Carter Jeffords was intercepted by Lyman near the goal line. Lyman then again headed down the Cougar sideline for a 96-yard interception return to increase the Cougars’ lead to 21-0 with 5:06 left in the second quarter.
“He’s electric. Anytime he touches it you have a chance for something big to happen. He’s really made a huge difference in the last two games making plays like that,” Pulaski County head coach Mark Dixon said of Lyman.
The Cougars closed out the first half with a well-run two-minute drill as Cooper hit wide receiver JJ Gulley on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left before halftime to make it 28-0.
Cave Spring came into the game without starting quarterback Skylor Griffiths who was out with an illness, but Knights’ head coach Nick Leftwich was not using that as an excuse.
“It definitely effected the offense for sure. We had a couple other guys out too and we’re still a little banged up, but it’s next man up and we didn’t play well. Pulaski County got the win, and it is what is,” Leftwich said.
Cave Spring avoided the shutout in the third quarter when Jeffords hit Sweeney on a 46-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-7 at 1:33 mark of the period.