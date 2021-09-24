Pulaski County's romps in homecoming win over Cave Spring

DUBLIN — When John Lyman is on the field, he is always a threat to score for Pulaski County.

That was never more the case than on Friday night when Lyman scored touchdowns on both defense and special teams to help lead the Cougars to a 42-7 win over Cave Spring on homecoming at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium.

Lyman got his big night started with 5:20 left in the first quarter. Cave Spring was forced to punt from their end zone and Knights’ punter Owen Sweeney hit a low kick that Lyman fielded on the Cave 34 and then proceeded to take down the Cougars’ sideline for a score to make it 7-0.

“I haven’t been receiving too many kicks because they haven’t been kicking to me,” Lyman said. “I was just trying to follow my blocks. They set up a great wall. Wouldn’t have happened without my teammates because they set that up for me. I liked that sea of burgundy.”

On Pulaski County’s next offensive possession Lyman looked like he scored again when Cougar quarterback Cam Cooper connected with him on a 79-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive. The play, however, was called back due to an illegal receiver downfield penalty against Pulaski County.