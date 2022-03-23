Pulaski County's Secrist makes first team on VHSL Class 4 basketball squad

The Roanoke Times
Pulaski County junior Keslyn Secrist has been voted to the first team on the VHSL Class 4 girls basketball squad by a panel of coaches.
Secrist helped the Cougars reach the Class 4 semifinals.
King's Fork senior Yasmine Brown was named player of the year.
King's Fork's Maurice Fofana was named coach of the year after the Bulldogs became the first girls team to win a state basketball title.
VHSL Class 4 girls
First team
Yasmine Brown, King's Fork, sr.; Avery O'Roke, Millbrook, sr.; Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski County, jr.; Faith Henderson, Powhatan, sr.; Jayla Hearp, Smithfield, sr.; Sylvie Jackson, Louisa County, jr.; Yvonne Lee, Broad Run, sr.; Kennidi Rooks, Millbrook, jr.
Second team
A.J. Richardson, Manor, jr.; Logan Nuckols, Patrick Henry-Ashland, sr.;Niyah Gaston, King's Fork, jr.; Kennedy Harris, Hampton, jr.; Olivia McGhee, Louisa County, jr.; Cyriah Lee-Griffin, King's Fork, soph.; Trinity Washington, Eastern View, sr.; Jordyn Wright-Goode, E.C. Glass, sr.
Player of the year
Yasmine Brown, King's Fork.
Coach of the year
Maurice Fofana, King's Fork.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!