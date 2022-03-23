Pulaski County's Secrist makes first team on VHSL Class 4 basketball squad

Pulaski County junior Keslyn Secrist has been voted to the first team on the VHSL Class 4 girls basketball squad by a panel of coaches.

Secrist helped the Cougars reach the Class 4 semifinals.

King's Fork senior Yasmine Brown was named player of the year.

King's Fork's Maurice Fofana was named coach of the year after the Bulldogs became the first girls team to win a state basketball title.