Pulaski County's Secrist makes first team on VHSL Class 4 basketball squad

Pulaski County’s Keslyn Secrist splits Sherando defenders Grace Burke (right) and Jaiden Polston as she drives to the basket during a Class 4 girls basketball quarterfinal victory. Secrist was named to the VHSL Class 4 first team.

 JON FLEMING, Special to The Roanoke Times

Pulaski County junior Keslyn Secrist has been voted to the first team on the VHSL Class 4 girls basketball squad by a panel of coaches.

Secrist helped the Cougars reach the Class 4 semifinals.

King's Fork senior Yasmine Brown was named player of the year.

King's Fork's Maurice Fofana was named coach of the year after the Bulldogs became the first girls team to win a state basketball title.

 

VHSL Class 4 girls

First team

Yasmine Brown, King's Fork, sr.; Avery O'Roke, Millbrook, sr.; Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski County, jr.; Faith Henderson, Powhatan, sr.; Jayla Hearp, Smithfield, sr.; Sylvie Jackson, Louisa County, jr.; Yvonne Lee, Broad Run, sr.; Kennidi Rooks, Millbrook, jr.

Second team

A.J. Richardson, Manor, jr.; Logan Nuckols, Patrick Henry-Ashland, sr.;Niyah Gaston, King's Fork, jr.; Kennedy Harris, Hampton, jr.; Olivia McGhee, Louisa County, jr.; Cyriah Lee-Griffin, King's Fork, soph.; Trinity Washington, Eastern View, sr.; Jordyn Wright-Goode, E.C. Glass, sr.

Player of the year

Yasmine Brown, King's Fork.

Coach of the year

Maurice Fofana, King's Fork.

