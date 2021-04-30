QB change had an early impact on Salem's path to championship rematch

When Salem’s team made a change at quarterback early in this one-of-a-kind high school spring football season, a happy and close to unique circumstance arose.
All parties were of the same mind on a move that elsewhere often has resulted in consternation.
The two athletes involved, the coaches, and presumably the entire massive Spartans gridiorn constituency agreed that the change from Chauncey Logan Jr. to DaRon Wilson was not so much a swap of one player for another but a net gain of athletic weaponry for the whole operation.
“We thought having both of those kids on the field at the same time was the best decision for the football team,” Salem coach Don Holter said from his field house desk as he handled administrative details in advance of practice earlier this week.
“It’s worked out that way.”
As far as season-impacting judgement calls are concerned, the Spartans obviously have made a bunch of good ones. The QB switch was among the most important and a major factor in Salem (9-0) advancing to play at Lake Taylor (7-0) Saturday for the state Class 4 title.
This is a state championship rubber match (for now) for Salem and the Norfolk school.
If Logan and Wilson are any indication of the of the positive frame of mind of the Spartans traveling party to area code 757, they’ll be ready to play football when they get there.
Logan, a 6-foot-1, 188-pound junior, batted not one eyelash when asked about his reaction to his move from QB back to wide receiver, his position as a sophomore in 2019.
“I was excited,” he said this week. “It was better for the team as a whole. I was ready to play my role.”
Wilson embraced the opportunity to help make other players better, one being Logan, who the 6-0, 150-pound sophomore calls by his nickname.
“The advantage for the team is you have Deuce, who is a great route-runner, quick, fast and strong, and he can go out and make plays. Hopefully I can do it with him and help him make those plays. We’ve been working ever since school got out last year.”
The two athletes immediately set about working together to perfect their technique.
“Since March, we’ve worked out together at least three or four times a week,” Logan said, adding the concentration has been route-running and general passing drills.
For both Logan and Wilson and probably most if not all their teammates, the transition from winter to football had its challenges.
“It’s been really strange from when it’s getting colder until now when it’s getting warmer toward the end of the season,“ Wilson said.
Weather and time of year is just a state of mind, as any coach will tell you.
“The time and date of our mission may change because of COVID, but the mission is always the same,” Holter said.
Wilson, with plenty to learn, has been a specialist with quarterback. It was a whopper of an adjustment just to have the position to himself.
“Before the season, I didn’t know if I was going to be playing quarterback this year. It’s been a blessing.”
Logan came into the season recovering from a basketball injury. Another bang-up hastened his transition from quarterback. The blessing for him there was more time to hone the all-around skills that make him one of them team’s most versatile players.
At wide receiver, his seven catches are second on the team to Shawn Collins, Logan’s proceeds including 105 yards and two touchdowns. Of the scores, that does not include Collins’ TD catch against Tuscarora mistakenly credited to Logan.
While still playing QB, Logan passed for 352 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Logan punts as well, a formation he has been known on occasion to throw from. Such was he case in the rain against the Huskies in the semifinals when he executed two fakes punts, the first a 10-yard run for a first down. That set up Salem’s second score.
Other Logan every-game duties include reserve cornerback and backup quarterback.
Wilson’s passing numbers for a power-running team that throws little as possible go 28-42-3 for 448 yards and eight TDs. Against Tuscarora last week in the semifinals, Wilson connected with Collins on a 11 scoring play and a 37-yarder that set up the tying score. A third-and-2 screen to Jacob Massey produced a first down followed by a long Zavione Wood sprint to the end zone.
Besides outstanding athletic ability, Logan and Wilson share another quality. They are both good students with the grade-point averages in the mid-3.0s and a knack for math and science. Logan is thinking about civil engineering as a potential college focus; Wilson sounds like he’s leaning toward something in medicine.
Which brings us back to where we started and the unity and single-minded purpose harbored by the Spartans. Among many points of agreement is winning another state championship Saturday will be just what the doctor ordered.