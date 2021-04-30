QB change had an early impact on Salem's path to championship rematch

Logan, a 6-foot-1, 188-pound junior, batted not one eyelash when asked about his reaction to his move from QB back to wide receiver, his position as a sophomore in 2019.

“I was excited,” he said this week. “It was better for the team as a whole. I was ready to play my role.”

Wilson embraced the opportunity to help make other players better, one being Logan, who the 6-0, 150-pound sophomore calls by his nickname.

“The advantage for the team is you have Deuce, who is a great route-runner, quick, fast and strong, and he can go out and make plays. Hopefully I can do it with him and help him make those plays. We’ve been working ever since school got out last year.”

The two athletes immediately set about working together to perfect their technique.

“Since March, we’ve worked out together at least three or four times a week,” Logan said, adding the concentration has been route-running and general passing drills.

For both Logan and Wilson and probably most if not all their teammates, the transition from winter to football had its challenges.

“It’s been really strange from when it’s getting colder until now when it’s getting warmer toward the end of the season,“ Wilson said.