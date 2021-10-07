Quick strikes lift Franklin County to 21-10 football victory over Staunton River

Franklin County also stopped a drive late in the first half on back-to-back quarterback sacks by defensive end Royce Pierson.

“I just read my keys, did what the coaches told me to do and just broke through the line,” Pierson said.

Staunton River (2-2, 0-1) reached the Franklin County 1 twice but failed to get into the end zone. A penalty and a bad shotgun snap were the culprits.

“Every time we’d get it in there we’d find a way to shoot ourselves in the foot,” Staunton River coach Shaun Leonard said.

The Golden Eagles, who were coming off their second COVID-19 pause and had not played a game since Sept. 17, more than held their own.

JaiLin Martin was a hard man to put on the ground as he ran for 177 yards and a 16-yard TD on 23 carries for Staunton River.

“This was our second time doing that and we handled this one much better,” Leonard said. “The first time, we played Liberty out of the gate and we got smacked 28 to nothing.

“We were not ready to play that one at all. This one, our mindset was a little different. You’ve got to amp it up. I know that Blue Ridge looks bad record-wise, but it’s still a tough district.”

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.