Quick strikes lift Franklin County to 21-10 football victory over Staunton River

MONETA — Staunton River controlled the clock.
Franklin County owned the score.
Despite a massive disadvantage in time of possession, Franklin County used two quick-strike touchdowns Thursday night to pull out a 21-10 victory over Staunton River in the Blue Ridge District opener for both teams.
Staunton River ran more plays — 65 to 28.
The Golden Eagles had more first downs — 24 to 7.
The home team had the ball for 35 minutes 18 seconds to just 12:42 for the visitors.
None of it ultimately mattered as Franklin County (2-3, 1-0) escaped with a win in a game moved up 24 hours because of the threat of rain.
With his team trailing 3-0 following a drive that consumed almost 10 minutes of the first quarter, all Franklin County coach J.R. Edwards was worried about was the legitimate threat of a Staunton River victory.
“They did exactly what I was afraid they were going to do to us,” Edwards said. “They kept the ball out of our hands. They’re physical and they’re a young team. They’re going to be very good in a couple years.”
The Eagles countered Staunton River’s ball-control offense by scoring twice on the first play from scrimmage on two drives.
Quarterback Eli Foutz lofted a 66-yard touchdown to Nasir Holland for a 7-3 lead with 5:53 left in the second quarter.
On the first play of the second half, Jahylen Lee broke loose for a 59-yard TD run and a 14-3 lead.
Foutz’s TD pass came after he checked out of the initial call of a sweep.
“They had one safety in the middle of the field and we had Nasir on the guy we wanted him on,” Foutz said. “I took a shot.
“They were doing pretty good stopping the run and we needed a spark to get some energy.”
Franklin County had just four running plays in the first half for 13 yards, all by Lee.
The 5-foot-8, 180-pound junior added to that on the opening play of the second half when he took a toss from Foutz, picked up a lead block from the Eagles’ quarterback and could have run clear to Vinton.
Lee went for 148 yards on just 13 carries.
“He blocks for me all the time, so I’ve got to block for him some,” Foutz said.
Franklin County’s defense kept Staunton River out of the end zone.
A first-half interception by Azariah Smith set up Foutz’s TD pass, and Jaemon King picked off a pass from Lucas Overstreet at the Eagles’ 4 to squelch a drive midway through the third quarter.
Franklin County also stopped a drive late in the first half on back-to-back quarterback sacks by defensive end Royce Pierson.
“I just read my keys, did what the coaches told me to do and just broke through the line,” Pierson said.
Staunton River (2-2, 0-1) reached the Franklin County 1 twice but failed to get into the end zone. A penalty and a bad shotgun snap were the culprits.
“Every time we’d get it in there we’d find a way to shoot ourselves in the foot,” Staunton River coach Shaun Leonard said.
The Golden Eagles, who were coming off their second COVID-19 pause and had not played a game since Sept. 17, more than held their own.
JaiLin Martin was a hard man to put on the ground as he ran for 177 yards and a 16-yard TD on 23 carries for Staunton River.
“This was our second time doing that and we handled this one much better,” Leonard said. “The first time, we played Liberty out of the gate and we got smacked 28 to nothing.
“We were not ready to play that one at all. This one, our mindset was a little different. You’ve got to amp it up. I know that Blue Ridge looks bad record-wise, but it’s still a tough district.”
