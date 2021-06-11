Radford, Auburn girls sweep state tennis doubles titles

There was little question the winner of that semifinal would be a heavy favorite in the title match.

“That was the one we were going to have to really battle,” Minarik said. “They were really fun to play.”

Minarik has more work to do. The Region 2C champion will face Gate City’s Amelia Jennings in a singles semifinal at 9 a.m. Saturday at Tech.

She already has equaled the number of tennis titles won by her mother, Suzanne Graham, who was a member of Radford’s 1985 Group AA championship team.

Nichols and McGuire added the doubles crown to Auburn’s trophy case after leading the Eagles to a third successive Class 1 team championship on Thursday.

The Auburn duo gave up just two games in two matches, beginning with a 6-1, 6-0 semifinal victory over Thomas Walker’s Dannah Saylor and Leslie Gibson.

While Auburn received a stern test from Grayson County’s girls team on two occasions this season, Nichols and McGuire were in harmony and on another level from their opponents Friday.

“I didn’t really know what to expect,” McGuire said. “We hadn’t seen either of them.”