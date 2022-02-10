Radford boys, Glenvar girls swimmers head to states with chances for three-peats

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Radford boys and Glenvar girls swim teams have the rare opportunity for a third straight state championship in the pool when the Class 2 swim meet is held later this month.

In their last competition before the state meet, the two squads showed they are ready to accomplish that feat by winning their respective team titles at the Region 1 & 2C swim meet on Thursday night at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

Radford won four events as the team totaled 147 points to easily outpace runner-up Appomattox County, which finished with 66. George Wythe and James River tied for third with 59 points each.

Glenvar, led by a runaway victory from junior Claire Griffith in the 500 free, finished with 106 points to top second-place Radford’s total of 101 points.

Radford’s boys championship came off the strength of the Bobcats' relay team, which set the tone for the night. The foursome of Trent Hollandsworth, Graham Minarik, Hampton Wohlford and Stone Fisher set a new school record, winning the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:42.05 to kick things off.

The same group completed a sweep of the relays by winning both the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle later in the evening. Radford's 200 time of 1:32.40 was also a school record.

“It’s two seniors, one junior and one freshman. This is their first year to compete all together," Radford coach Heather Rowland said of her relay team. "I’m thrilled with how hard they have worked and set themselves up for success."

The Bobcats’ lone individual win came from Imran Akhundov in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.68.

A win at state is possible for Radford, according to Rowland, but there are a lot of unknowns.

“We never know what we’re up against from different parts of the state," Rowland said. "We don’t know until we see them."

Other winners from Timesland on the boys side were Fort Chiswell’s Kolby King (200 free and 500 free), Galax’s Simon Hanks (200 IM) and James River’s Nathan Etzler (100 free and 100 backstroke).

Along with her individual success, Griffith served as the anchor for the Highlanders’ winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay team. The 400-relay win ended the meet and sealed the victory for Glenvar.

“We’ve worked hard the whole season,” Griffith said. “Even if we don’t come out on top at states, we’ve put in all the work to be prepared.”

Other winners on the girls side included Galax’s Mia Llamas (200 free and 100 backstroke), George Wythe’s Tatum Robinson (200 IM and 100 fly) and Lydia Sprano (100 breaststroke), and Radford’s Evie Grim (100 free)

The George Wythe girls won the first event of the night with a victory in the 200 medley relay.