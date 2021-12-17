Radford boys open with 31-point win over Pulaski County as defense still calling card

RADFORD – One of the Timesland's perennial boys basketball powers finally tipped off its schedule Friday night and by the looks of things Radford seems set to make another deep postseason run.

Sophomore Elijah Kelly scored a game-high 19 points as Radford got off to a fast start and was dominant throughout in a 62-31 nondistrict win over Pulaski County in the Battle of the Bridge.

Despite it being the season opener, Radford (1-0) showed no rust or nerves as the Bobcats began the game on an 11-4 run and held the Cougars to just six points in the first quarter.

“Our whole focus was defense," Radford coach Rick Cormany said. "Hopefully it showed. For the most part it I thought it was pretty good for a young team."

The Bobcats have seven sophomores on their roster, and Cormany said the late start to the season gave his squad extra practices to try to develop after last year’s shortened COVID season began after limited preseason work

“I told my wife this was the first time in a really long time I didn’t know what to expect," Cormany said. "We didn’t know where our scoring was coming from because we had no scoring returning."

On Friday that question was answered in the paint where Kelly, a 6-foot-6 center, impressed in front of a full gymnasium.

“He has bought into the toughness in the way we like to play,” Cormany said.

Pulaski County (3-1) was able to stay in the game in the first half despite Radford’s hot start and closed the deficit to 24-14 at halftime.

The Bobcats, though, erased any doubt on what the final outcome would be in the first 90 seconds of the third quarter when they jumped out to a quick 9-0 run to open the lead up to 33-14. Again, Kelly was in the middle of things scoring the first five points of the rally.

The Cougars (3-1) came into the contest shorthanded as starters Josh Bourne and Peyton McDaniel were out with injuries.

Pulaski was led by J.J. Gulley, who finished with 11 points but had none in the second half.

“We were missing two leaders and two big statistical guys, but I was really proud of our young guys who had to step up,” Pulaski County head coach Tyler Cannoy said. “Radford just did a great job defensively not letting us initiate our offense.”