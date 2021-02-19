Radford boys season ended on road at hands of Union, 42-36

BIG STONE GAP – Union senior Alex Rasnick has made countless jumpers en route to scoring well over 1,000 points.
Rasnick’s most important shot came in Friday night’s VHSL Class 2 boys basketball semifinal at Union High School.
With 2 minutes, 58 seconds left in the game, the 5-foot-8 guard hit a contested 3-pointer from the corner to lift the Bears to a 42-35 win over Radford, ending the Bobcats' season.
The score was locked at 35-35 before Rasnick’s heroics.
“ That was definitely the biggest shot I’ve ever hit,” Rasnick said.
After trailing 33-23 with 6:33 left in the fourth quarter, Radford (15-1) forced the tie with 3:09 remaining on a 3-point play off a deft entry pass by Alex Kanipe.
Enter Rasnick.
“ I knew I had to take the lead and do something for my team,” said Rasnick, a four-year starter. “Radford had really good defense on me, but I was able to make the jumper.”
Union (15-3) will host East Rockingham Sunday afternoon at 3 for the Class 2 title.
Defense was the story of this night as Radford converted only 12 of 44 field goal attempts against the Union man-to-man alignment.
How cold were the Bobcats?
“Real cold,” said Radford head coach Rick Cormany, who has guided the Bobcats to a 96-6 record over the last four years but saw them fall in a state semifinal for a second straight year to a team from Southwest Virginia.
Cormany said the defensive approach for the Bears was familiar.
“ Everybody tries to take [Cam Cormany] out of the game and dare somebody else to beat them. That was [Union’s] game plan and it worked,” Cormany said.
Senior Cam Cormany, a basketball signee with Navy, was held to 14 points. Marcell Baylor (10 points) was the only other Bobcat to reach double figures.
Rugged 5-11 sophomore Peyton Honeycutt and 6-foot junior Caiden Bartee had the task of guarding the potent Cormany.
“ I told our guys we were going to win with defense, and it’s been that way all year for us,’” Union head coach Zack Moore said. “You are not always going to have offense, or you are going to run into a team like [Radford] that also plays really good defense.”
Union shot 45 percent from the field, collected 11 assists and outrebounded Radford 32-21. Six-foot-six sophomore Sean Cusano (14 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks) and clever 6-5 junior post Bradley Bunch (13 points, seven rebounds, two blocks) paced the Bears.
“We scouted Radford well and I felt like we knew their stuff,” Moore said. “We were ready to defend them.”
Behind a couple of Rasnick jumpers, Union opened a 10-5 advantage with 2:10 left in the first quarter. The advantage increased to 18-10 at the 3:35 mark of the second quarter when Bunch converted a drive and followed with a free throw.
Less than a minute later, 6-3 Union junior Noah Jordan was forced to leave the game with a knee injury, but the Bears went into halftime with a 22-12 advantage. Jordan returned to the court to start the second half.
The frustrated Coach Cormany called a timeout late in the first half to inspire his team, which shot 20 percent from the field over the first two quarters.
“I just didn’t think we came out playing hard enough to win,” Cormany said. “Union wanted it more than us, played harder and outscrapped us. Then when we tried to find it late, it was too late.”
Radford continued to misfire from the perimeter to start the second half, as the Bears held a 28-21 third quarter margin that expanded to 33-23 with 6:33 left in the game.
That’s when things turned interesting. Following a fallaway 3-pointer from Cormany, Radford pulled within 35-28 with 4:47 left. The Bobcats then continued their comeback by the creativity of guard P.J. Prioleau.
“We were finally playing with a sense of urgency,” Cormany said.
The Radford rally stalled after Rasnick’s 3-pointer, as the Bobcats made two turnovers and Bunch scored inside off a pass from Jordan at the 18 second mark.
Moore wasn’t surprised that Rasnick emerged as the hero.
“That’s just who Alex is. He’s been that way for four years,” Moore said. “When he put up the final shot, I felt good. We’ve got a good all-around team here.”
Rasnick, who has honed his jumper on a backyard goal, said he also felt confident.
“The corner three, that’s what I like,” Rasnick said. “I’ve practiced that shot so many times.”
RADFORD (15-1)
Baylor 4-5 2-3 10, Prioleau 3-11 0-1 6, C.Cormany 4-11 4-5 14, Kelly 0-0 1-2 1, Kanipe 1-9 2-2 4, G. Cormany 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Wesley 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Dobson 0-0 0-0 0. Total 12-44 9-13 35.
UNION (15-3)
Bunch 6-9 1-1 15, Cusano 4-7 5-6 14, Rasnick 2-5 2-2 7, Jordan 1-5 0-0 2, Honeycutt 0-0 0-0 0, Jenkins 1-3 2-2 4, Bartee 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 15-33 10-11 42.
Radford;8;4;9;14;--;35