Radford boys' season ended on road at hands of Union

“We scouted Radford well and I felt like we knew their stuff,” Moore said. “We were ready to defend them.”

Behind a couple of Rasnick jumpers, Union opened a 10-5 advantage with 2:10 left in the first quarter. The advantage increased to 18-10 at the 3:35 mark of the second quarter when Bunch converted a drive and followed with a free throw.

Less than a minute later, 6-3 Union junior Noah Jordan was forced to leave the game with a knee injury, but the Bears went into halftime with a 22-12 advantage. Jordan returned to the court to start the second half.

The frustrated Coach Cormany called a timeout late in the first half to inspire his team, which shot 20 percent from the field over the first two quarters.

“I just didn’t think we came out playing hard enough to win,” Cormany said. “Union wanted it more than us, played harder and outscrapped us. Then when we tried to find it late, it was too late.”

Radford continued to misfire from the perimeter to start the second half, as the Bears held a 28-21 third quarter margin that expanded to 33-23 with 6:33 left in the game.