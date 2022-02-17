Radford boys win VHSL Class 2/1 swim title for third year in a row; three Timesland girls sweep two events

RICHMOND -- Championships came in waves Thursday night for Timesland swimmers.

Radford won its third consecutive boys team championship, while three Timesland girls swept a pair of events including one meet record in the VHSL Class 2/1 state meet at Swim RVA.

Radford won six boys events and piled up 311 points to finish well ahead of second-place Bruton.

Radford's girls put up 199 points and finished second behind Bruton for the title. George Wythe was a close third with 197. Glenvar placed fifth with 185.

Glenvar's Claire Griffith, George Wythe's Tatum Robinson and Galax's Mia Llamas each won two events on the girls side.

Griffith set a meet record of 24.33 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle for the third year in a row, breaking the mark of 24.49 set last year by Glenvar's Reese Dunkenberger. Griffith also won the 100 freestyle in 53.04.

Robinson closed her prep career by winning the 200 individual medley for the fourth consecutive year with a time of 2:08.88. The George Wythe senior also repeated her 2021 victory in the 100 butterfly (57.86).

Llamas, a Galax junior, won the 200 free for the third year in a row in 1:57.96. Llamas also took the 100 backstroke (59.84).

Radford's Tommie Bloomer was a repeat winner in 1-meter diving with 328.90 points.

George Wythe's foursome of Robinson, Morgan Dalton, Lydia Sprano and Carrie Dalton won the 200 medley relay in 1:56.25.

Glenvar's Griffith, Delaney Eller, Carly Wilkes and Adrianna Hall won the 200 free relay (1:46.35).

Radford seniors Stone Fisher and Hampton Wohlford and freshman Trent Hollandsworth each won an individual event and took part in two first-place relays.

Fisher won the 50 free (21.90) for the second year in a row, Wohlford captured the 100 fly (54.34) and Hollandsworth took the 200 IM (1:57.10).

Hollandsworth also went under the previous meet record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 59.71 but he finished second behind East Rockingham's William St. John.

The three Bobcats also teamed with Graham Minarik to sweep the 200 medley relay (1:42.81) and 200 free relay (1:32.13).

Radford's Ben Shull repeated his 2021 title in 1-meter diving with 365.10 points.

Marion's Caleb Patton won the 100 backstroke (54.39) for the second straight year.