Radford buried in Christiansburg High's avalanche of offense

“We got a touchdown called back just before the half because we had a blocker downfield, so that hurt us,” Crist said. “Had we gone in and scored there, we would have had some momentum. But getting it called back negated what had been a good last drive of the half.”

By halftime, it was 27-0 then 48-0 after three quarters.

Christiansburg had eight players combine for 273 rushing yards and quarterback Casey Graham completed eight of 10 passes for 71 more yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Graham ran for two more scores, one a 17-yarder in which he faked a handoff so smoothly that he made it all the way to the goal line before any Bobcat laid a finger on him.

“We take what the defense gives us every Friday night,” Graham said. “They were giving us the run so that’s what we took.”

Most of that taking was being handled by tailback Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon, who ran 15 times for 98 yards and two scores. It was a busy night for him seeing as how he was allowed to skip Coach Alex Wilkins ‘ halftime remarks so the senior could collect the headgear that is awarded he homecoming king.

A particularly gratifying part of the evening for the king was the renewal of the rivalry with Radford.