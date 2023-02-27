RADFORD — The energy in the packed Dedmon Center was intense, but that didn’t scare Radford’s junior duo of Gavin Cormany and Elijah Kelly.

The elite duo combined for 47 points to lift Radford past Floyd County 57-46 in the Region 2C Championship on Monday.

“We wanted to win this region championship because people were doubting us throughout the year,” Radford coach Rick Cormany said. “I thought it was a great team effort. I thought we really battled. I thought we won a lot of those loose balls.”

Kelly, who led the team with 26 points, used his Kevin Durant-like frame to glide past defenders in transition and when the Buffaloes attempted to double him.

“It's just my team gives me the ball when I need it,” Kelly said. “It depends on them giving me the ball in my spots and then doing what I know I can do.”

“It's just so smooth, so effortless. He just scores in the flow of the game, but credit our team for defending well and getting him in transition,” Rick Cormany said.

The Three Rivers District rivals were trash talking each other throughout the game.

“We know that's how they play. They play chippy and they just try to get in our heads, especially me and Gavin,” Kelly said. “They're trying to get in our heads and stuff because they know that we're the best players. But we just keep our heads down and do what we gotta do and lead our team the way we know how to.”

“Me and [Floyd County’s Kaiden Swortzel] have been pretty close friends for a while,” Gavin Cormany said. “We played on the same AAU team at GATA Academy, so it's kind of like we're competing against each other. We both like each other, but when we're on the floor, we're playing against each other.”

Gavin Cormany, who scored 21 points, doesn’t have the 6-foot-7 frame of Kelly, but he made multiple jump shots over defenders. The 6-foot-2 Cormany said Radford’s (21-4) loss to Floyd County (20-5) on Jan. 27 made him want revenge.

“I kind of had the motivation to just get myself in the gym and shoot a lot of shots before this game,” Cormany said. “Like yesterday, I was in the gym just working on my form.”

Radford will play host to Graham at Radford University on Friday.

But Rick Cormany said the Bobcats wouldn’t let this win get them too high on themselves.

“You know, just getting over ourselves and moving on to the next game because if you don't get over yourself pretty quick, somebody can knock you off and your season is over,” the coach said.

Floyd County, which had not lost a game since Jan. 10 against Radford, saw its 12-game win streak snapped. During that run, the Buffaloes had beaten Radford at home.

“I felt like at home we [forced them to turn the ball over] and at Radford, they did the same thing to us,” Floyd County coach Brain Harman said. “And that ball just didn't bounce our way tonight. But I thought it was a great atmosphere, a heck of a ball game. It was, it was a physical game and it was a great high-level high school basketball.”

Floyd County will play Virgina High, which is the Region 2D champion, at UVA Wise on Friday. The Buffaloes are 11-1 on the road this season.

Micah Underwood scored 14 points and Kaiden Swortzel added 10 points for Floyd County.

Underwood made four 3-pointers, while Swortzel was in foul trouble for most of the second half.

“My guys have dug and fought and worked so hard to get to this point, not to take anything away from Radford, and I'm gonna go to work for them,” Harman said. “I felt like we deserve some of the drives and fouls.”

Radford High School is only about a six-minute drive from the Dedmon Center, so the Bobcats are excited to be playing there again.

“Seeing all my hometown friends in the student section was great tonight,” Gavin Cormany said. “It kind of gave us energy and a boost. Every time we hit a shot, we heard the crowd cheer. So that gave us a lot of momentum and hyped us up.”