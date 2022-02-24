Radford drops Martinsville in Region 2C boys semifinal

Now this was real radical Radford.

Renowned under veteran coach Rick Cormany for playing a suffocating man-to-man defense, who were these guys lining up in a zone Thursday night in their Region 2C boys basketball semifinal against Martinsville.

That would be the guys heading to the region final and the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

Burned early by penetration and high-rise jump shots by slithery Martinsville guard Spencer Jones, Cormany ditched the trademark man-to-man in favor of the zone.

He found the right opponent.

Martinsville went dry from the perimeter and Radford ran away with a 50-39 victory that put them in Friday's region championship game against James River.

Cormany hasn't won more than 700 games in his coaching career with six VHSL championships at Radford by accident.

"They were making tough jump shots over us early in the game, just tough jump shots," Cormany said. "[Jones] was just hanging in the air."

While the switch took the air out of Martinsville's offense, Radford (17-4) found the range from behind the arc.

Five Bobcats combined for six 3-pointers in the first half, including a bomb from the left wing by center Joseph Mitchell for a 24-20 lead at the break.

Gavin Cormany gave Mitchell a dribble handoff and set a screen for the senior, who didn't hestitate.

"They were all over Gavin," Mitchell said. "He set me a good screen. It got me wide open, like, 'I might as well shoot it. I can't do anything wrong if I don't.'

Mitchell opened the second half with another 3-pointer and Radford was off and running to a 13-point lead that remained safe.

Cormany and fellow sophomore Landen Clark each hit two 3-pointers. Clark led Radford with 13 of his team-high 16 points.

Few expected Mitchell to join Radford's shooting stars.

"I shoot [3-pointers] in practice, but I let the other guys do the scoring," he said. "I like the hustle stuff."

Radford had to work to overcome a 21-point effort by Jones, who carried the Bulldogs (11-10) on his back for most of the game with nine of his team's 16 field goals.

"We just couldn't hit shots," Martinsville coach Jeff Adkins said. "We took good shots. They just didn't go in.

"We just couldn't get the lead [late]. Whoever got the lead was pretty much going to win the game."

Both programs are frequent state tournament contenders.

However, while Radford reached the Class 2 state semifinals before losing to eventual champ Union, the Bulldogs' entire 2020-21 season was canceled by COVID-19.

Martinsville's last postseason game prior to Tuesday's first-round win over Dan River, was a region semifinal loss to Radford in 2020.

When Adkins entered this season, he was greeted by a group of players who had not played in a varsity game for the program that has won a VHSL-record 15 state titles.

"When I first got here ... it takes about year and a half to get your team going," Adkins said. "I'm basically a first-year coach again. You've got to rebuild the culture.

"For us, we would have had a great team last year. We had everybody coming back. COVID hurt a lot of teams, but I think it hurt us the most."

