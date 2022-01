Radford, Floyd, Glenvar players make VHSL Class 2 football first team

Radford linebacker Tyrel Dobson, Floyd County tight end Kaiden Swortzel and Glenvar receiver Dagan Williams have been named to the first team on the VHSL Class 2 football squad by a panel of coaches.

Williams also made the second team at defensive back.

Other second-team selections from Timesland schools were five other Glenvar players — quarterback Aiden Wolk, offensive lineman Will Johnson, receiver Jackson Swanson, defensive end Nate Johnson and linebacker Mason Anderson — along with Radford defensive back Marcell Baylor and Martinsville punter Andy Garcia.

King William running back Demond Claiborne was named offensive player of the year. Nottoway linebacker Tyler Banks was chosen defensive player of the year.

King William's Scott Moore was voted coach of the year after leading his team to the Class 2 state title.