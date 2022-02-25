Radford girls defeat Alleghany for Region 2C title

In a contest of evenly matched teams, an early second-quarter run proved to be the difference for Radford in the Region 2C girls final on Friday night.

Tied at 12 after the first quarter, the Bobcats started the second period on an 8-0 run, building a lead they would not lose as Radford went on to take a 47-34 win over Alleghany at Roanoke College.

The two teams split their two regular-season meetings in Three Rivers District play, and the rubber match looked like it would be a tight one early on with neither team holding a lead of more than four points in the game’s first eight minutes.

Radford (15-6) changed the tone of the game by picking up the defensive intensity to start the second quarter. While the Bobcats were making their run, they held the Mountaineers scoreless for the first three and half minutes and to just six points total for the period taking a 24-17 lead into halftime.

“The 3s that they hit in the first quarter were uncontested,” Radford coach Timothy Worles said. “I told the girls that if we contested those shots and put the ball back in our hands that we could break this open.”

Once Radford had the lead, it was able to maintain the advantage and built the lead to 35-23 at the end of third quarter. Alleghany (17-7) got to within nine points on two occasions in the fourth, but Radford iced the victory going 80% (12 for 15) from the line in the final quarter.

After scoring 12 points in the first quarter, Alleghany was held to just 22 over the last three periods as the Mountaineers had a rough night shooting, particularly from the outside.

“I think I looked at halftime and we were 2 for 16 from the 3-point line,” Alleghany coach Jeff Wolfe said. “We’ve relied on that all year and when it goes it goes.”

Radford was led by senior center Laney Cline, who finished with a team-high 13 points.

“This means so much to me,” Cline said. “You never know what’s going to happen in the playoffs, but I thought if we played our Radford Bobcat game we could win.”

For Cline and her fellow seniors, it was their first regional championship.

“We were led by our seniors,” Worles said. “We really came in with the experience tonight and they accepted the challenge.”

As regional champion, Radford will now serve as host for a Class 2 state quarterfinal next week against the Region 2D runner-up.

“That’s big getting home-court advantage and not having to do the bus ride,” Worles said.

Alleghany will hit the road next week to face the Region 2D champs in the quarterfinals, but the Mountaineers head coach didn’t want his squad looking ahead to that matchup just yet moments after finishing up regional play.

“We’re young and have never been to a championship game before,” Wolfe said. “I want them to appreciate it.”

Sophomore Macyn Cash led Alleghany with 13 points.