Radford girls run straight into Region 2C final

Radford girls basketball coach Timothy Worles conveniently left one thing out of his scouting report this week for the Bobcats' Region 2C semifinal against Chatham:

The 94-foot court at Roanoke College's Bast Center is a lot longer than the one the Bobcats use at home.

No problem. Radford ran Chatham right out of the gym Wednesday night.

And the most energetic Bobcat was Laney Cline.

The 5-foot-11 center got behind Chatham's defense all night, equalling a career high with 22 points as Radford rolled to a 69-36 victory over the Cavaliers.

"It's a long way up and down, something very different than what we're used to," Cline said. "We've practiced so hard and so long.

"Luckily we're in the Three Rivers District, which is a really hard district. That's really prepared us for the running, being able to beat traps and finish strong."

Friday's region final, which will be played at Roanoke College's Cregger Center, will be an all-Three Rivers matchup between Radford and Alleghany.

More importantly for the Bobcats, they qualified for a VHSL Class 2 quarterfinal next week regardless of Friday's outcome.

Cline had a size advantage against the smaller Cavaliers (18-3), whose only losses before Wednesday were to Magna Vista.

Whitt softened up Chatham's defense with four first-half 3-pointers on the way to 14 points, then the Bobcats began feeding Cline, whose nine field goals were only three fewer than the Cavaliers' team total of 12.

"She just plays hard," Worles said. "She's bought into the fact that if 'I sit down and play defense my offense will come.' "

The game was close for eight minutes. Then Radford blitzed Chatham with an 18-3 second quarter for a 32-13 halftime lead that grew to as many as 35 points.

Chatham absolutely could not get a shot to fall.

Point-blank looks in the paint, 3-pointers that rolled around the rim and fell out, nothing seemed to go the Cavaliers' way.

Guard NyNy Miller led the Pittsylvania County team with 12 points.

"We could not get anything to drop," Chatham coach Lauren French said. "It was a difficult night for us."

Just getting to play in 2021-22 was a step up for the Cavaliers, who did not have a season last year because of COVID-19.

Other Dogwood District teams faced the same predicament, certainly a disadvantage coming into the season.

"A lot of the teams in our area didn't get a season at all last year, nothing," French said.

Radford also fell victim to COVID-19 last year as the shortened postseason format deprived the Bobcats of a state tournament berth.

Only the region champion advanced, and Radford lost to Glenvar in the 2C final 12 months ago.

"Coming into tonight we just told our girls, 'Play Radford basketball, and that includes getting out and running," Worles said. "We'll just see where that takes us."

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

