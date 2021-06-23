Radford girls soccer falls in VHSL Class 2 title game

BERRYVILLE – Makenzie Page watched her shot get swallowed up by the keeper and stopped in her tracks.

For a moment, she put her head in her hands.

With a half hour still to play and her team trailing by a daunting-yet-manageable two goals, the Radford senior had made a sensational run past three defenders to get on the end of a through ball – the kind of moment the Bobcats had been trying in vain to engineer all night.

Page’s shot was low and crisp, but it was saved comfortably by Clarke County’s Emma Rogers.

“I just wished I could have finished it, because it was one of the few chances that we had,” Page said. “But they were a good team. I’m not going to say they weren’t; they were.”

The Eagles proved it throughout, capping an undefeated season with a 4-0 victory over the Bobcats VHSL Class 2 championship game at Feltner Stadium.

Two late goals made the final score seem more lopsided than the game was, but Clarke County (13-0) controlled the tempo and had the majority of the chances en route to its first state championship since 2006.