Radford girls soccer falls in VHSL Class 2 title game

BERRYVILLE — Makenzie Page watched her shot get swallowed up by the keeper and stopped in her tracks.
For a moment, she put her head in her hands.
With a half-hour still to play and her team trailing by a daunting-yet-manageable two goals, the Radford senior had made a sensational run past three defenders to get on the end of a through ball — the kind of moment the Bobcats had been trying in vain to engineer all night.
Page’s shot was low and crisp, but it was saved comfortably by Clarke County’s Emma Rogers.
“I just wished I could have finished it, because it was one of the few chances that we had,” Page said. “But they were a good team. I’m not going to say they weren’t; they were.”
The Eagles proved it throughout, capping an undefeated season with a 4-0 victory over the Bobcats (10-4) in the VHSL Class 2 championship game at Feltner Stadium.
Two late goals made the final score seem more lopsided than the game was, but Clarke County (13-0) controlled the tempo and had the majority of the chances en route to its first state championship since 2006.
Radford defender Kathryn Vinson knew the odds for her team were long. She could tell during pregame introductions, when 21 Clarke County girls lined up on one side of the midfield stripe compared to the Bobcats’ baker’s dozen.
“Yeah, that’s something,” a smiling Vinson said of the depth disparity. “That’s something. I think we held our own. You would think with a team that big and with their skill, you would think maybe 10-0 or something like that, but we held our own.”
The Eagles broke through in the 11th minute. Sophia Deem sent a cross to the top of the 6-yard box that found Maya Marasco, who delivered a tidy finish.
Just five minutes later, Clarke County doubled its lead. Alison Sipe tried her luck from well outside the box and placed her shot perfectly over leaping Bobcats goalkeeper Caroline Wheeler and under the crossbar.
“I’ve seen some like it,” Wheeler said of the arcing 35-yarder. “But those shots, you’re either up there or you’re not. It was a good shot. I’ll give her props.”
Sipe, who had pressed forward from her defensive midfield position, didn’t hesitate when she had the space.
“Last week against Stonewall, I hit one even farther out than that,” Sipe said. “I knew I could get it there. … I knew it was going in as soon as I hit it.”
Page, who scored the match-winner in Monday’s 1-0 semifinal win over Virginia High, was the primary target for Radford’s long passes.
Often, though, she was met with heavy resistance.
“We started with man-marking and made sure we were doubling her immediately — as our coach calls it, chopping the head off the top of the snake,” said Marasco, a junior midfielder. “You’ve got to get rid of the player. They couldn’t do anything without her, and we knew that.”
In the 65th minute, Page appeared to have a step down the right channel, but Eagles freshman defender Lillian Suling recovered brilliantly to dispossess the Radford University signee, delighting the home crowd.
“They were quick, that’s for sure,” Page said. “That’s the best defensive line we’ve played all season — the best team we’ve played all season.
“My team battled. We had our hearts in it.”
Clarke County sophomore Ella O’Donnell put the game away with back-to-back goals on similar plays just 40 seconds apart in the 74th minute. That finally broke the last of the Radford resistance.
“Heck of a year,” said Bobcats coach Nikki Greco, whose team made its first state final since 2016. “Look at how much we’ve accomplished. This team on paper probably shouldn’t have come here, but we were so scrappy, and we play with such heart that it’s probably going to go down as one of my favorite teams. I’ll take that heart all day long.”