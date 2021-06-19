Radford girls soccer tops Glenvar in OT for Region 2C title

RADFORD – Initially no one seemed quite sure who scored the winning goal, but everybody was certain Radford earned a spot in the Class 2 girls soccer state semifinals.

Kathryn Vinson’s corner kick in the first minute of a fourth five-minute extra period was deflected into the net, giving the Bobcats a 1-0 win over Glenvar in the Region 2C final on Saturday night at Radford High School.

Vinson’s kick landed in front of the net within a scrum of both Radford and Glenvar players. After the game, Radford’s coaches reviewed video shot of the goal and determined it was an own goal off a Glenvar defender. Regardless how it happened, the result sends Radford (10-3) through to a matchup in Bristol on Monday night against Virginia High.

“I just told them that if they wanted this one that they would have to dig deep,” Radford head coach Nikki Greco. “Glenvar played with class and heart all the way through.”

Each team had scoring chances during regulation, but no one was able to put a ball between the pipes. The first two five-minute overtimes were also scoreless, before the last two overtime sessions, which were sudden death.

When the opportunity for a corner kick came in the last extra period, Greco knew exactly who she would call on: Vinson.