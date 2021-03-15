Radford hammers Giles 48-6 for second victory in four days

The momentum continued into the second quarter when on the first play Rupe pump-faked on a screen pass and hit a wide-open Xavier Cobbs for a 28-yard TD to extend the Bobcats’ lead to 21-0.

Radford capped off the first half when running back Tyrel Dobson busted loose up the middle and scored on a 23-yard TD run to make it 28-0.

While Giles didn’t score in the first half, the Spartans had two long drives in the second quarter. A 12-play drive ended on downs early in the period at the Bobcats’ 23, while a second drive of 11 plays ended at the Radford 16 when time ran out in the half.

Giles rushed for 256 yards out of the Single-wing with 197 coming from Ratcliffe.

“We didn’t get off to a good start, but Radford’s got too many athletes going against us," Giles coach Jeff Williams said. "Matt does a good job of getting his players prepared and getting them to do what they do best."

Radford didn’t let up to start the second half as Rupe finished the Bobcats’ opening drive of the third quarter with a 25-yard TD run to put the Bobcats up 34-0.