Radford hammers Giles 48-6 for second victory in four days

RADFORD – Prior to kickoff the public address announcer at Monday night’s Radford-Giles matchup proclaimed this was the first home football game in over 400 days for the Bobcats.
Moments later, Radford began showing its fans what they had been missing.
Linebacker Darius-Wesley-Brubeck returned a Giles fumble 36 yards for a touchdown on the game’s second play and the Bobcats never looked back as they took a convincing 48-6 River Ridge District victory.
Quarterback Zane Rupe led the way for Radford (3-0) from, rushing for two touchdowns while throwing for two additional scores. The senior was just happy to not have to get on a bus for a game for another road game.
\“We were real excited and getting hyped up before the game," Rupe said. "Over 400 days is a long offseason."
After Giles (1-2) received the opening kickoff, Wesley-Brubeck scooped up a fumble by Chaston Ratcliffe and raced untouched into the end zone to make it 7-0 just one minute into the game.
“That was big for us," Radford head coach Matthew Saunders said.. "We fly around the football on defense and work on stripping the ball."
The Bobcats offense put points on the road board eight minutes later when Rupe scored his first touchdown of the night on a 5-yard run for a quick 14-0 lead.
The momentum continued into the second quarter when on the first play Rupe pump-faked on a screen pass and hit a wide-open Xavier Cobbs for a 28-yard TD to extend the Bobcats’ lead to 21-0.
Radford capped off the first half when running back Tyrel Dobson busted loose up the middle and scored on a 23-yard TD run to make it 28-0.
While Giles didn’t score in the first half, the Spartans had two long drives in the second quarter. A 12-play drive ended on downs early in the period at the Bobcats’ 23, while a second drive of 11 plays ended at the Radford 16 when time ran out in the half.
Giles rushed for 256 yards out of the Single-wing with 197 coming from Ratcliffe.
“We didn’t get off to a good start, but Radford’s got too many athletes going against us," Giles coach Jeff Williams said. "Matt does a good job of getting his players prepared and getting them to do what they do best."
Radford didn’t let up to start the second half as Rupe finished the Bobcats’ opening drive of the third quarter with a 25-yard TD run to put the Bobcats up 34-0.
A botched snap on a punt attempt on Giles' next series put Radford in business again at the Spartans' 9. Four plays later Rupe connected with Marcell Baylor on a 3-yard TD pass and a 41-0 lead.
The Spartans finally got on the board in the fourth quarter when Ratcliffe scored on a 3-yard TD run with 6:20 left.
Any momentum from that score was short-lived as Cobbs returned the ensuing kickoff for a 70-yard TD.
Making the victory even more impressive for Radford was the fact the Bobcats were coming off a victory on Friday night over Alleghany and only had the weekend to prepare for the Spartans.
“I think we lived off of excitement and adrenaline,” Saunders said. “We played well up front and we played hard.”
Giles;0;0;0;6;--;6
Radford;14;14;13;7;--;48
First quarter
Rad – Wesley-Brubeck 36 fumble return (Sproule kick)
Rad – Rupe 5 run (Sproule kick)
Second quarter
Rad – Cobbs 26 pass from Rupe (Sproule kick)
Rad – Dobson 22 run (Sproule kick)
Third quarter
Rad – Rupe 25 run (kick failed)
Rad – Baylor 3 pass from Rupe (Sproule kick)
Fourth quarter
Gil – Ratcliffe 3 run (kick failed)
Rad – Cobbs 70 kickoff return (Sproule kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;;Gil;;Rad
First downs;;13;;13
Yards rushing;;52-256;;25-128
Passing yards;;19;;138
Comp-Att-Int;;1-4-0;;7-10-0
Fumbles-lost;;5-3;;0-0
Penalties;;5-40;;1-10
Punts;;3-26.3;;2-29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Giles, Ratcliffe 30-197, Saunders 8-32, Fleeman 9-13, Edwards 2-11, Simpkins 1-6, Farrier 2-(minus-3). Radford, Rupe 8-70, Dobson 8-31, Wesley-Brubeck 5-27, Tanner 2-1. Cobbs 2-(minus-1).
PASSING – Giles, Ratcliffe 1-4-0--19, Radford, Rupe 6-9-0--138.
RECEIVING – Giles, Ferguson 1-19. Radford, Wesley-Brubeck 3-86, Cobbs 2-38, Dobson 1-11. Baylor 1-3.