RICHMOND — Radford High School lost the VHSL Class 2 boys state basketball championship to Richmond powerhouse John Marshall on Saturday, sparking critical postgame comments from Radford's coach.

John Marshall completed its perfect 28-0 season with a 91-34 win over Radford to secure back-to-back VHSL Class 2 crowns and a fifth state title in the last 10 years.

In a postgame news conference, recorded by Sean Robertson with CBS 6 Sports in Richmond, Radford coach Rick Cormany called for change. While saying he was not criticizing John Marshall High or its team, Cormany said "this is not right."

"We need to figure out something here," said Cormany, the second-winningest boys basketball coach in VHSL history. "Because the purity of the high school game is leaving, because this is going to set an example for others to do the same thing."

Cormany said early last week he had to tell his son, who is a player on the team, that they had no chance to win.

"Nobody wants to get their head kicked in every time they step out on the floor, and in 2A, 3A, 4A, anybody who plays this group is going to get their head kicked in," Cormany said.

The Justices, meanwhile, may just get their chance to play in a post-championship national tournament. John Marshall coach Ty White said the team was invited to play in The Throne National Championship, a high school tournament put on, in part, by the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA). The first-year event will take place at Morehouse College in Atlanta at the end of March and will feature schools from around the country.

White said that they were still working through logistics and rules to make sure they can attend the tournament.

“We’ll see how that opportunity shakes out,” he said. “We just have to see the logistics and how it works out in terms of abiding by the rules so we can play.”

In Saturday's Class 2 final at VCU’s Siegel Center, Dennis Parker, who is headed to N.C. State next season, had 17 points, as did freshman Latrell Allmond, who also recorded 14 rebounds. Senior forward Jason Rivera added 15 points and seven boards, Redd Thompson had 12 points and five assists and Dominique Bailey had 10 points.

“Just extremely excited to coach this group of young men and to lead these coaches and players,” White said. “Today is a testament of a lot of hard work and the amount of sacrifice these guys make daily to keep improving at the game of basketball. I’m just honored to be a part of what these guys displayed.”

White, who was recently named the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Boys Coach of the Year, was effusive in his praise for his players and his 11 assistant coaches.

"(The award) is a reflection of the work my assistant coaches have done to make that moment possible for all of us. It’s a great honor to be even mentioned with the likes of the other honorees and the other winners. It’s just a huge blessing.”